Balan: The Boy OTT Release Date- When & Where To Watch The Psychological Drama Online?

Balan OTT Release Date |

Balan: The Boy is a Malayalam language psychological drama thriller film directed by Chidambaram and written by Jithu Madhavan. Ahead of its theatrical release, Balan - The Boy was sold at the Marché du Film section of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. The film was released in theatres on June 19, 2026, in Malayalam, along with dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. The film received critical acclaim from critics and audiences, with praise for the performances of Tovino, Adhiseshan, Farzana and Zinaan, as well as its emotional core and Chidambaram's direction.

When and where to watch Balan: The Boy

The film which has gone international film circuit to Indian theatres is now set for digital premiere. The will be available to watch on ZEE5, starting from July 31, 2026. The film is based on themes of survival, shifting identity, and the profound emotional bond between a mother and child.

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What is Balan: The Boy all about

Balan: The Boy is a mystery-drama that centres around a mother and her young son who must live as outlaws. Due to a perilous and shadowy history, they frequently shift from one village to another, continuously altering their names and identities to evade those searching for them.

Cast and characters

The film features Adhisheshan K. R. as Balan, Muhammad Zinaan as Balan, Farzana Palathingal as Amma, Jean Paul Lal as CPO/SI Pavithran K.S, Sandra Chandran as Cicily, Beena Antony as Shamna, Tovino Thomas as Abbas, Girish A. D. as CI Francis, and Dolly June as Ammama, among others. The film is written by Jithu Madhavan. It is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under the banner of KVN Productions and Thespian Films.