SRK's Pathaan & Salman Khan’s Tiger Are Inaccurate, Waste Of Time: Former RAW Chief

SRK's Pathaan And Salman’s Tiger Are Inaccurate And Waste Of Time: Former RAW Chief |

Vikram Sood, the former head of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) - India’s foreign intelligence agency, recently said in an interview that the movie Pathaan is inaccurate and that he would not waste time watching it.

In the interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Sood was asked about his thoughts on movies like Pathaan and the Tiger series. The former RAW head replied, “I think we haven’t got the art to do this. They could do better. They can be realistic, these are not realistic.”

Pathaan a story of exiled RAW agent

Shah Rukh Khan- Deepika Padukone starrer movie Pathaan, released six months ago, had received a huge box office success with much praise for its action sequences. It became the first Hindi film to gross ₹1,000 crore worldwide without release in China.

The fourth movie from the YRF Spy Universe, the film tells the story of Pathaan (SRK), who is an exiled RAW agent, working with ISI agent Rubina Mohsin (Deepika) to take down Jim (John Abraham), a former RAW agent and traitor, who plans to attack India.

a still from Ek Tha Tiger (2012) | IMDb

Sood also commented that, “Firstly, you are trying to make a James Bond movie which is also not realistic. Then you have this story of the ISI girl and a RAW man living happily ever after… take a break yaar. I haven’t seen Pathaan and I won’t see it because I don’t think it is… it’s not an accurate depiction. Why waste my time!”

Sood's comment on Ek Tha Tiger

About Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Sood said that he laughed while watching the film and also enjoyed it as it was "so quaint". He also critiqued the Kabir Khan movie, Bajrangi Bhaijaan. According to him, even that movie was an exaggerated one.

a still from Steven Spielberg’s Bridge of Spies (2015) | IMDb

Sood's Movie Recommendation

Sood lauded Steven Spielberg’s Bridge of Spies (2015) and recommended it to viewers, “That is a real movie. That is how real spy movies are made. It means dealing with actual facts, no blown around, no nothing around, living a lonely life, living all by yourself.”