SRK+ an OTT app or a publicity stunt? Shah Rukh Khan to collaborate with Anurag Kashyap for new project

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday teased the launch of his OTT platform, leading to congratulatory messages from friends and collaborators from the industry.

Shah Rukh took to Twitter and shared an announcement poster, which read "SRK+, coming soon".

However, it is not clear if SRK+ is indeed his new OTT app.

The 56-year-old actor, who has been away from the big screen since his last release 'Zero' in 2018, captioned the post, "Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein (Something is going to happen in the world of OTT)".

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

For those unversed, in September 2018, it was reported that SRK will be making his digital debut with a web series on streaming platform Disney+Hotstar. Filmmaker Karan Johar had shared a video on social media which was a Disney+ Hotstar promotional video featuring Shah Rukh.

KJo had tweeted, "Never thought I'd see the day when even the Baadshah of Bollywood feels FOMO. Now I've seen everything!!"

In the video, SRK is shown on the balcony of his Mumbai villa, surveying his fans gathered outside in their thousands. The actor takes pride in the fact that he has so many fans, unlike others, but his secretary, played by actor Rajesh Jais, pipes up to say that it may be true but "you never know about the future because all the actors now have their films released on OTT."

Advertisement

ALSO READ Shah Rukh Khan to star in web series on Disney+Hotstar: Report

Meanwhile, as soon as SRK made the announcement about SRK+, several celebrities took to Twitter and congratulated the actor.

Salman shared Shah Rukh's tweet and wrote, "Aaj ki party teri taraf se @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+," the "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" actor wrote.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap tweeted that he was collaborating with the superstar on the new OTT app. "Dream come true! Collaborating with @iamsrk on his new OTT app, SRK+," Kashyap wrote captioning the actor's announcement.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shah Rukh's collaborator and friend Karan Johar also congratulated him on the new app. "Biggest news of the year! @iamsrk, this is going to change the face of OTT. Super excited!!!"

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shah Rukh had ventured into the digital streaming space as a producer with 'Bard of Blood' and 'Betaal', both series streaming on Netflix. The projects were backed by his production house.

Shah Rukh will be next seen in 'Pathaan', gearing up for a January 25, 2023, release. The spy actioner has been backed by Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth Anand. It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 02:56 PM IST