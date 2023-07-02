Sreejita De Marries Boyfriend Michael Blohm-Pape in Germany, Shares Dreamy Wedding Photos

Popular television actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Sreejita De married longtime boyfriend Michael Blohm-Pape in Germany in the presence of family and some close friends. On Sunday, Sreejita shared a couple of dreamy pictures from her church wedding on her official Instagram account.

While the bride looked gorgeous in white gown, Michael wore a black tuxedo. The couple is seen kissing in one of the photos.

"Today we celebrate the beginning of forever, hand in hand," Sreejita wrote in the caption and added a red heart emoticon.

Soon after Sreejita shared the post, several celebrities flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Monalisa and others congratulated the couple.

Following their Christian wedding in Germany, Sreejita and Michael will host a reception on July 17 in Mumbai for their friends. Reportedly, they have also planned a Bengali-style wedding in Goa.

Sreejita and Michael's love story

The Uttaran actress made headlines when she announced her engagement to her German beau in December 2021. The couple's nuptials were unceremoniously postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are the newest unconventional couple on the block.

Sreejita and Michael started dating in 2019. They reportedly met at a restaurant and exchanged numbers. After being in a relationship for nearly two years, Michael proposed to Sreejita in Paris.