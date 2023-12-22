Spotlight’s Tamil Language Debut, Ravi G Oli 968 DJ Interviews Singapore’s Leading Entertainer Sajini

Connected to India has been bringing in-depth, engaging interviews with newsmakers, luminaries and entertainers through its Spotlight column.

Spotlight across its 90 interviews, has featured India’s Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar, Invest North Summit, Sunny Leone, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, the dynamic ex-High Commissioner of India Jawed Ashraf, who is now the Ambassador of India to France, Shashi Tharoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap, Singapore Pradhana Vizha winning actors Vishnu Anandh, Gayathri Segaran and others.

Spotlight on Connected to India, takes a big leap today by bringing its first Tamil language Spotlight. This positions us beautifully to cater to Tamil speaking Indian Diaspora in Singapore and across the world and cover developments, interviews in the Singapore-Tamil Nadu, entertainment, business, influencer, political corridor.

Spotlight makes its Tamil language debut with the charming and gifted Ravi G interviewing one of Singapore’s leading entertainers, Sajini. Her role in the MediaCorp Tamil drama ‘Anbin Aaram’ has earned her rave reviews, and she has several nominations — Most Popular Female Personality,’ ‘Best Villain’ and ‘Best Actress: Comedy’ for Singapore Indian awards show Pradhana Vizha.

The duo are hosts of the MediaCorp Oli 968 programme Tea Kadai. The show takes place on the weekdays from 4pm-8pm.

The dynamic Ravi G is a veteran at a young age. This Radio DJ won the Tamil edition of So You Wanna Be A DJ in 2011 and has never looked back. Son of former Radio DJ, SP Sargunan, he wanted to walk in his father’s footsteps.

Watch Ravi G train the Spotlight on Sajini.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected to India)