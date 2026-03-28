Splitsvilla 16: Yogesh Rawat's Disturbing Cry For Help Sparks Concern; 'Mere Jaan Ke Dushman Bane Pade Hain...'

Splitsvilla 16: Yogesh Rawat's Disturbing Cry For Help Sparks Concern |

Splitsvilla 16's Yogesh Rawat has been facing constant trolling ever since he dumped Akanksha Choudhary and paired up with his ex, Ruru Thakur, on the show. Yogesh has often addressed the backlash on his social media. However, he has now left his fans worried after stating, "It's just getting harder everyday."

In his recent Instagram story, Yogesh shared a statement saying, "Guys, I don't know what on earth is going on with me, everyone around me is acting crazy idk for what reason." This post has sparked concern among fans, with many wondering whether Yogesh is doing okay mentally.

Yogesh Rawat post |

Yogesh further added in his statement, "Maine kya he kar diya hai, it's just getting harder and harder every single day." He also went on to address how things in his life seem to be going wrong one after another. Yogesh added, "Maie ek cheeze sambhal rha hu dusri kharab ho re hai mere apne mere jaan ke dushman bane pade hai." He then claimed that he is done trying to stay strong, as things are now going out of his hands.

Towards the end of his post, Yogesh clarified, "This is not about the show anymore it's about what I am facing in my real life."

As Yogesh posted this concerning update, fans were left worried about the Splitsvilla 16 contestant's mental health. A user took to a Reddit thread to say, "Let's be a little kind to him." Others urged Akanksha to address the matter and ask her fans not to direct hate towards Yogesh. Another concerned fan wrote, "I just feel he has gotten enough hate for whatever he has done. Not saying he was right or something, but I feel it's been enough."

So far, neither Ruru nor Akanksha has addressed Yogesh's concerning post. Fans expect either of theirs post will come soon.