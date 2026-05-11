Splitsvilla 16 Finale Release Date & Time: Winner's Names Leaked Already? 'Kushaira For The Win' Trends On Social Media Ahead Of Ultimate Face-Off

Splitsvilla 16 Winner Leaked? |

Splitsvilla 16 finale is just around the corner, and excitement among fans is at an all-time high. However, the buzz around the show has been overshadowed by multiple spoilers circulating online ahead of the telecast. According to several unverified reports, the winner of Splitsvilla 16 may have already been leaked even before the grand finale episode airs, adding to the ongoing speculation and curiosity. Before that, here's a look at when and where the grand finale episode will premiere.

Splitsvilla 16 Finale Release Date & Time

Splitsvilla 16 finale episode will be airing on Friday and Saturday on May 15 & 16, 2026. The finale episode will air LIVE from 7 pm onwards. Viewers can watch the episode on either MTV India or Jio Hotstar.

Splitsvilla 16 Winner Leaked?

A user on Reddit started a thread titled "Winner leaked of this season" claiming that Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar and Kaira are allegedly the winners of Winner leaked of this season. The buzz has since taken over social media, with “Kushaira for the win” trending on X amid reports suggesting the duo’s victory. Many viewers are also calling them the “strongest contestant” of the season. As per the circulating claims, Gullu and Kaira reportedly won both the finale task and the voting, eventually emerging as the winners.

Gullu and kaira are the strongest contestants of splitsvilla 16



KUSHAIRA FOR THE WIN #gullukaira

Let’s trend — Kaira (@Kairaqrpv) May 11, 2026

Yeah our winners

KUSHAIRA FOR THE WIN https://t.co/JFA3F2lcCh — 🫰ˢᵃⁱʸᵃᵃʳᵃ-ᵃᵈᵈⁱᶜᵗ (@Apnabnaleee) May 11, 2026

However, despite the ongoing speculation, the winner of Splitsvilla has not yet been officially announced.

Meanwhile, Diksha Pawar also dropped a spoiler in her recent Snapchat story, claiming that Sorab Bedi did not perform well in the finale task but still progressed based on voting. Expressing her frustration, she questioned, "Ab unko vote jyada aa jati hai to dusron ke liye unfair nahi hoga?"

Splitsvilla 16 Finalists

The four couples who are in the finale of Splitsvilla 16 are:

Gullu & Kaira

Yogesh & Ruru

Sorab & Niharika

Tayne & Soundharya