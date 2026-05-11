'Kisi Celebrity Ne Mujhse Pehle Pehni Hai': Uorfi Javed Hints At Star-Approved Splitsvilla 16 Grand Finale Look; Fans Decode Mystery

Uorfi Javed Hints At Star-Approved Splitsvilla 17 Grand Finale Look; Fans Decode Mystery |

Splitsvilla contestants and makers were seen arriving in their stylish best for the grand finale of the season. However, the one who truly grabbed everyone’s attention was Uorfi Javed and her glamorous outfit. Flaunting her golden cut-out dress, Uorfi teased the paparazzi by hinting that a celebrity had worn the same outfit before her. She said, "Kisi celebrity ne mujhse pehle pehni hui hai."

While posing for the paparazzi at the Splitsvilla 16 finale shoot, Uorfi asked, "Kisi ko ye dress yaad hai?" She further claimed that a famous celebrity had already worn the same outfit. As soon as she dropped the hint, paparazzi began guessing whether it was Samantha Ruth Prabhu. However, Uorfi quickly denied it and clarified that Samantha was not the one she was referring to.

Soon, social media users began speculating about the mystery celebrity. After several guesses, fans noticed that Ananya Panday had previously worn the same sleek golden bodycon gown featuring a bold cut-out design. The outfit was designed by Kresha Bajaj, while Ananya was styled by Priyanka Kapadia Badani. She paired the look with a choker necklace and opted for a wet slick-back hairstyle.

Interestingly, the paparazzi were not entirely wrong with their Samantha guess. Samantha Ruth Prabhu had also worn a similar outfit earlier, though her version came in a brown shade instead of gold.

Splitsvilla 16 Finale

Splitsvilla 16 finale episode will be aired on Friday and Saturday, May 15 and May 16, 2026. The finale episodes will air on MTV India. The finale will also be availbel to stream on Jio Hotstar. Splitsvilla 16 finale episode will start airing from 7 pm onwards.

The top four couples who are in Splitsvilla 16 finale are:

Sorab Bedi & Niharika Tiwari

Yogesh Rawat & Ruru Thakur

Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar and Kaira

Tayne & Soundharya