'Janta Ko Bewakoof Samajhte Hain Kya?': Diksha Pawar Calls Out Splitsvilla 16 Makers Over Allegedly Rigging Finale, Reveals Major Spoilers- Watch VIDEO

Diksha Pawar Calls Out Splitsvilla 16 Makers Over Allegedly Rigging Finale, Reveals Major Spoilers- Watch VIDEO |

Splitsvilla contestant Diksha Pawar is leaving no stone unturned to spill spoilers and call out fellow contestants from the show. This time, she even took to her Snapchat story to slam the makers of Splitsvilla 16. Talking about the finale, Diksha said, "Makers tab andhe aur behre ho gaye the jab maine show chor diya tha (Did the makers go blind and deaf when I left the show)."

Diksha has been involved in an ongoing feud with fellow Splitsvilla 16 contestants and the makers of the show. She said, "I hope finals mein makers ke paas mere alawa koi topic ho." She then accused the makers of manipulating the finale. In her Snapchat video, she said, "Mujhe ye smjh nahi aaya jo finals ka task hai wo voting pe kyun kar rahe ho, matlab makers janta ko bewakoof samajhti hain kya?" She further claimed that the finale task was actually time-based, but the winner was decided through voting.

Diksha also stated that Sorab Bedi did not perform well in the finale. She alleged that the result was not based on performance and hinted that Sorab may still end up winning Splitsvilla 16 despite underperforming in the finale task.

Diksha then went on to accuse the makers of getting strikes issued against her Instagram account. She said, "Mere Instagram pe ye log strike karwa rahe hain. Tumhe kya lagta hai main ruk jaungi?" The Splitsvilla 16 contestant also called out the makers for allegedly being biased toward certain contestants on the show.

Speaking about her absence from the finale episode of Splitsvilla 16, Diksha said, "Mujhse inlogon ne finals me aane ke liye bhot baar call kiya, bhot baar bulaya, but mera already plan tha." She also claimed that she had shot the video much earlier and was only posting it now. She added, "Inlogon ne bulaya tha lekin main nahi gayi."

The feud between Diksha and the makers of Splitsvilla 16 reportedly began after Splitsvilla’s sister channel, Fully Faltu, posted a reel trolling her. Following this, Diksha allegedly began revealing spoilers through her Snapchat stories and openly accused the makers of being biased. While many questioned her for revealing spoilers ahead of the finale, others believed she was justified in speaking out.