 Splitsvilla 16: Will Mohit Magotra & Anuska Ghosh Be Next Ideal Match? Fans Spot Clue Ahead Of Dome Session
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSplitsvilla 16: Will Mohit Magotra & Anuska Ghosh Be Next Ideal Match? Fans Spot Clue Ahead Of Dome Session

Splitsvilla 16: Will Mohit Magotra & Anuska Ghosh Be Next Ideal Match? Fans Spot Clue Ahead Of Dome Session

A viral Reddit photo hinting at a green Oracle light has sparked buzz that Mohit and Anuska could be Splitsvilla 16's next ideal match, though fans remain divided over the contestants' identities. Amid the speculation, Anuska also faced cheating accusations from Vishu.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 03:38 PM IST
article-image
Splitsvilla 16 |

Splitsvilla 16 is keeping viewers hooked with new twists and turns in every episode. Earlier, it was revealed that the first ideal match of the season is Kushal Tanwar (Gullu) and Asmita Adhikari. Now, another possible ideal match has been revealed. Let's take a look at who they are:

Splitsvilla 16: Will Mohit & Anuska Be The Next Ideal Match?

A user shared a picture of Mohit and Anuska, showing them standing likely in front of the Oracle, suggested by the green light visible in the background. A user uploaded the picture on a Reddit thread with title "spoiler!!!" explaining, "Mohit and Anushka an ideal match...this pic is in front of the oracle...and the background is clearly green which means they are an idea match (sic)."

spoiler!!!
byu/Content_Service_4596 insplitsvillaMTV

However, many users in the comment section later questioned whether it was really Anuska in the picture. Some suggested it could be Anisha or another contestant who joined the show as a wild card. Others argued that if it is indeed Anuska, then both Mohit and Anuska are likely headed for the finale. Fans will have to wait for an official confirmation.

FPJ Shorts
Marico Net Profit Rises To Rs 460 Crore In Q3, Revenue Jumps 27% YoY To ₹3,537 Crore
Marico Net Profit Rises To Rs 460 Crore In Q3, Revenue Jumps 27% YoY To ₹3,537 Crore
'I Will Have To Keep Waiting...': Rani Mukerji On Starring In A Romantic-Comedy Like Hum Tum Again | Exclusive
'I Will Have To Keep Waiting...': Rani Mukerji On Starring In A Romantic-Comedy Like Hum Tum Again | Exclusive
Navi Mumbai: Nerul Retired Engineer Duped Of ₹4 Crore In Gold Trading Scam By Telegram-Based Cyber Gang
Navi Mumbai: Nerul Retired Engineer Duped Of ₹4 Crore In Gold Trading Scam By Telegram-Based Cyber Gang
'Standing Outside Like Beggars': Netizens Slam ‘Free Breakfast’ Rush Outside Shilpa Shetty’s Ammakai On Republic Day
'Standing Outside Like Beggars': Netizens Slam ‘Free Breakfast’ Rush Outside Shilpa Shetty’s Ammakai On Republic Day

Recently, Vishu called out Anuska in front of everyone, referring to her as a "jhuth ki bori" and accusing her of cheating on Mohit. He further claimed that Anuska tried "hitting" on Gullu, which infuriated her. She confronted Vishu for calling her a cheater and asked Gullu and other contestants to support her. In response, Gullu stepped in and told Vishu to focus only on his own matters and stop dragging others into the argument.

Read Also
Splitsvilla 16: Anjali Schmuck Alleges She Was 'Groped' Without Consent By Tayne De Villiers On...
article-image

So far in the show, Diksha Pawar ahs been eliminated from the Pyaar Villa and Aarav Chugh from the Paisa Villa.

Splitsvilla 16 New Episodes Release Date & Time

The new episodes of Splitsvilla 16 releases three days a week, every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The new episodes air at 7 pm on MTV Indian and Jio Hotstar.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Will Have To Keep Waiting...': Rani Mukerji On Starring In A Romantic-Comedy Like Hum Tum Again |...
'I Will Have To Keep Waiting...': Rani Mukerji On Starring In A Romantic-Comedy Like Hum Tum Again |...
Hema Malini Reveals Her Mother Objected To Her Dancing Bare Feet On 'Unbearably Hot' Rocks For...
Hema Malini Reveals Her Mother Objected To Her Dancing Bare Feet On 'Unbearably Hot' Rocks For...
'If Because Of Trolls, We Replace...': Border 2 Producer Bhushan Kumar Defends Diljit Dosanjh's...
'If Because Of Trolls, We Replace...': Border 2 Producer Bhushan Kumar Defends Diljit Dosanjh's...
Splitsvilla 16: Will Mohit Magotra & Anuska Ghosh Be Next Ideal Match? Fans Spot Clue Ahead Of Dome...
Splitsvilla 16: Will Mohit Magotra & Anuska Ghosh Be Next Ideal Match? Fans Spot Clue Ahead Of Dome...
Kannada Actress Kavya Gowda, Husband Somasekhar Hospitalised After Being Attacked By Relatives With...
Kannada Actress Kavya Gowda, Husband Somasekhar Hospitalised After Being Attacked By Relatives With...