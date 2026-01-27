Splitsvilla 16: Will Mohit Magotra & Anuska Ghosh Be Next Ideal Match? Fans Spot Clue Ahead Of Dome Session

Splitsvilla 16 |

Splitsvilla 16 is keeping viewers hooked with new twists and turns in every episode. Earlier, it was revealed that the first ideal match of the season is Kushal Tanwar (Gullu) and Asmita Adhikari. Now, another possible ideal match has been revealed. Let's take a look at who they are:

Splitsvilla 16: Will Mohit & Anuska Be The Next Ideal Match?

A user shared a picture of Mohit and Anuska, showing them standing likely in front of the Oracle, suggested by the green light visible in the background. A user uploaded the picture on a Reddit thread with title "spoiler!!!" explaining, "Mohit and Anushka an ideal match...this pic is in front of the oracle...and the background is clearly green which means they are an idea match (sic)."

However, many users in the comment section later questioned whether it was really Anuska in the picture. Some suggested it could be Anisha or another contestant who joined the show as a wild card. Others argued that if it is indeed Anuska, then both Mohit and Anuska are likely headed for the finale. Fans will have to wait for an official confirmation.

Recently, Vishu called out Anuska in front of everyone, referring to her as a "jhuth ki bori" and accusing her of cheating on Mohit. He further claimed that Anuska tried "hitting" on Gullu, which infuriated her. She confronted Vishu for calling her a cheater and asked Gullu and other contestants to support her. In response, Gullu stepped in and told Vishu to focus only on his own matters and stop dragging others into the argument.

So far in the show, Diksha Pawar ahs been eliminated from the Pyaar Villa and Aarav Chugh from the Paisa Villa.

Splitsvilla 16 New Episodes Release Date & Time

The new episodes of Splitsvilla 16 releases three days a week, every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The new episodes air at 7 pm on MTV Indian and Jio Hotstar.