 Splitsvilla 16: Anjali Schmuck Alleges She Was 'Groped' Without Consent By Tayne De Villiers On Show, Threatens To File Police Complaint - VIDEO
Ria SharmaUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 11:39 AM IST
article-image

Just days after its premiere, Splitsvilla 16 has found itself at the centre of a major controversy. The MTV reality show, also titled Splitsvilla X6: Pyaar Ya Paisa, has already witnessed heated exchanges spilling off-screen, with serious allegations now being levelled by one of its contestants.

The drama began in last week’s episodes when Pyaar Villa contestant Anjali Schmuck was seen telling fellow contestant Tayne De Villiers that she was “crazy” about him, despite Tayne having formed a strong connection with Sadhaaf. The moment left Tayne uncomfortable and sparked backlash online.

Soon after, Tayne shared a video on Instagram, calling Anjali “crazy” and “delusional,” while criticising her behaviour on the show. “She’s crazy in general, not crazy about me. This girl is absolutely delusional,” he said in the video, which was shared by his fans on social media.

Anjali, however, hit back strongly, making a serious allegation against Tayne. Reacting to the video, she claimed that Tayne had groped her without consent on the very first day of the show. In a sharp response, Anjali wrote, “Tayne, first of all, I was told to go for you by the channel, otherwise I never would have. Secondly, you literally groped me without consent on day one, so let’s not talk about who’s crazy.”

Taking the matter further, Anjali addressed the issue in a video shared on her Instagram story. She accused Tayne of seeking attention and followers by targeting her and reiterated her allegation.

“Okay guys, so Tayne has made some video because he doesn’t have work and he needs followers and content, and he’s talking about how I’m crazy,” she said. “I just want to let you know that Tayne groped me without my consent on day one of the show, and I can literally file a police case right now. So yes, Tayne, you want to call me crazy, but people will know who you really are. Let’s not go there,” Anjali added.

Anjali also added that unlike Tayne, she is not an influencer and has work beyond social media, ending her statement by wishing him “good luck.”

As of now, Tayne has not issued a public response to Anjali’s allegation of non-consensual physical contact. The channel has also not released any official statement addressing the claims.

Splitsvilla 16 premiered on January 9, 2026, and airs every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm IST on MTV India, with episodes also available for streaming on JioHotstar shortly after broadcast.

