Splitsvilla 16: Sorab Bedi Takes Legal Action On Appurva Rampal & Ruru Thakur, Files Domestic Violence Case Against Ex-Girlfriend

Sorab Bedi Takes Legal Action Against Ex-Girlfriend Appurva Rampal & Ruru Thakur Over Domestic Violence & Defamation Allegations |

Many allegations have been made against Splitsvilla 16 contestant Sorab Bedi by his ex, Appurva Rampal. From domestic violence to cheating claims, Sorab addressed everything during his recent Instagram LIVE session. Following the widespread gossip and discussions about his character, he has now taken legal action against both his ex Appurva and Ruru Thakur.

While presenting proof during his LIVE session, Sorab said, "Legal notice bhej diya hai bhai maine dono pe, Ruru pe bheja hai defamation ka ki agar tere pas proof hai to le ke aa, aur Appurva pe bheja hai domestic violence ka." He added that he did not initially want to take this step but felt compelled to do so in order to clear his image.

The Splitsvilla 16 contestant further claimed that he would not have taken legal action if he had been in the wrong.

He also addressed Appurva’s accusation that he cheated on her with two women from Splitsvilla. In Ruru’s LIVE session, Appurva had stated that she was unaware of Akanksha Choudhary staying at Sorab’s house. In response, Sorab shared a screenshot during his LIVE, which allegedly showed Appurva messaging him, "Akanksha has come to meet me."

Referring to Akanksha as his sister, Sorab urged Appurva not to link him with different people unnecessarily. He said, "Bhai behen ke rishton pe to mat shak karo yar." He further emphasized that Akanksha is like a sister to him and that they simply spend time together.

After addressing all the allegations in his LIVE, Sorab invited viewers to ask if they had any further questions. Prior to the session, he had also shared a video on his feed where he appeared to present proof of domestic violence against him. As of now, neither Ruru nor Appurva has responded to the legal actions taken against them.

Splitsvilla 16 airs three days a week- Friday, Saturday and Sunday at MTV India and at Jio Hotstar.