Splitsvilla 16: Ruru Thakur, Yogesh Rawat & Akanksha Choudhary Love Triangle Exposed, Who Was Left Heartbroken?

Ruru Thakur, Yogesh Rawat & Akanksha Choudhary Love Triangle |

A new storyline is emerging ahead of Ruru Thakur’s entry in Splitsvilla 16. While it was initially believed that Ruru had entered the show as a wild card, recent developments suggest more drama. Yogesh, who was paired with Akanksha Choudhary, reportedly drifted away from her and became involved with Ruru. According to the latest buzz, the three of them were allegedly caught in a love triangle, which left one of them heartbroken in the end.

In a recent interview with FilmyGyan, Preet indirectly accepted that someone’s ex or someone’s current girlfriend is coming to Splitsvilla 16. However, she added that there is allegedly a love triangle involved. Well, the one who is about to enter the show as a wild card is Ruru, and it is rumored that she will have a strong connection with Yogesh. It is also believed that Ruru and Yogesh are dating in real life as well.

Preet indirectly spilled the tea, saying, "Is Love Triangle mein teesra wala to ofcourse hurt hua hi hain." When asked whether she is still hurt, Preet added, "Ab tak to hurt honi chahiye because I think she gave a lot." Well, it is believed that it is Akanksha who is still hurt, since Akanksha had a connection with Yogesh that allegedly broke after Ruru's entry into the show.

Hearing this, a user commented on a Reddit thread, saying "The way Akansha and Yogesh look in sync in the promo, if indeed Yogesh chooses Ruru, ofcourse Akansha would be hurt. I just wish she isn’t left without any partner and is dumped coz of that." Let us further wait for the new episodes to see who will Akanksha pair up with after her connection break with Yogesh.

When Will Ruru Thakur Enter Splitsvilla 16?

After Preet's claims about a love triangle between Yogesh, Ruru, and Akanksha went viral, fans started wondering when exactly will Ruru enter Splitsvilla 16. As per Reddit theories, Ruru will enter Splitsvilla 16 in Saturday's dome session. This will happen after Elvish Yadav's episode.

Splitsvilla 16 new episodes air three days a week, Friday, Saturday and Sunday on MTV India and Jio Hotstar.