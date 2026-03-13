Splitsvilla 16 New Promo: Mystery Girl Enters Villa, Is It Ruru Thakur? Netizens React- Watch VIDEO

Splitsvilla 16 New Promo: Mystery Girl Enters Villa |

Splitsvilla 16 is all set to release today with a new set of episodes. The promo of the new episode shows Elvish Yadav saying, "Systum hang hone wala hai." Soon after that, a new girl is seen entering the villa, probably as a wild card entry. So, who is it?

There have already been many spoilers about who might be the wild card entry in the upcoming episodes, and it is believed to be Ruru Thakur. The new promo shows a girl walking into the dome session wearing a white dress. This makes all the contestants sitting there go “wow,” with some seeming to already know her from outside.

While many are looking forward to Ruru's entry in Splitsvilla 16, others believe it could be someone else, as Ruru has a lot of tattoos on her body. Despite the doubt, everyone is excited for the wild card to change the dynamics of the house. A viewer reacted to the new promo, "FINALLY THE SHOW WILL GET INTERESTING." Another wrote, "Aab finally pata chalega yogesh ne aisa kya hi kardiya!"

It is yet to be confirmed whether Ruru will enter Saturday’s or Sunday’s episode. Let us wait for the new episodes to air to know what happens ahead.

Are Ruru Thakur & Yogesh Rawat Dating?

As per several spoilers online, Yogesh will pair up with Ruru. They will eventually become the ideal match of the season, allegedly leaving Akanksha Choudhary heartbroken. Reports suggest that Yogesh and Ruru’s bond grew even after the show, and the two are reportedly dating in real life. At the success party too, both were seen walking hand in hand, adding fuel to the dating rumours.

Splitsvilla 16 airs new episodes three days a week, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7 pm IST on MTV and later on JioHotstar.