Splitsvilla 16 Makers Send Legal Notice To Diksha Pawar; Contestant Calls Out MTV For 'Bodyshaming' Remark & TRP Obsession

Splitsvilla 16 Makers Send Legal Notice To Diksha Pawar |

After several spoilers were shared by Diksha Pawar, MTV Splitsvilla 16 makers have reportedly taken legal action against the contestant. Diksha herself revealed in a recent Snapchat story that she has received a legal notice from the makers. However, she claimed that she is not afraid of any action taken against her and went on to accuse the makers of “body shaming” her.

In her Snapchat story, Diksha said, "Makers ko aisa lag raha hai ki mujhe legal notice bhej diya to main dar gayi..." She further alleged that she was “forced” into speaking out, adding, "Tum jis insaan ko bodyshame kar rahe ho...Mai batata hoon MTV kya hai, inke pas rights hai ki MTV mujhe ja k kuch bhi bolein, jo maine show me kara hai uske liye kuch bolein kaate peete jo bhi kar rahe hain. Lekin jo maine kara hai use dikhayein." She also accused MTV of “body shaming” her and claimed others were doing the same as well.

Diksha further said that an ex of her connection commented on their reel, after which MTV allegedly responded, "Hame laga tha ki aap kuch horse ke bare mein bologe." Reacting strongly, she said, "I mean Seriously, itne neech ho tumlog." She expressed disappointment, stating that not only contestants but even the channel had targeted her, and added, "Lekin MTV kya expect karta hai ki tum ye sab cheezein bhul jao aur apni bezzati apni naak katwa ke wapas finale mein aa jao."

Diksha also questioned the makers, "Agar itni tumhari izzat thi to mujhe kyun call kar rahe the?" While she admitted she was not right everywhere, she maintained that certain correct moments of hers were not shown on the show. She further accused the channel of “trolling” contestants without concern for their mental health, saying, "Agar wo mar bhi raha hai to tumhe koi fark nahi padta, tumhe TRP se matlab hai," and urged the makers to behave more humanely.

Diksha claimed that she used to be a calm person but she has now understood that it's better to speak up rather than stay quiet.