Splitsvilla 16 First Ideal Match: Are Gauresh Gujral & Akanksha Choudhary Dating In Real Life?

Splitsvilla 16: Gauresh Gujral & Akanksha Choudhary ideal match |

The first Ideal Match of MTV Splitsvilla 16 has been announced, and it’s not Kushal Tanwar (Gullu) and Asmita Adhikari. Gauresh Gujral and Akanksha Choudhary emerged as the first Ideal Match of the season. However, this has sparked curiosity among fans, who are now wondering whether the duo is dating in real life as well. Speculation intensified after alleged spoilers hinted that the two might be romantically involved off-screen.

A Reddit user recently started a thread titled, “Are Gauresh n Akanksha a thing..!” and shared a video from their Delhi fan meet, where the two were seen twinning. The user wrote, “It feels like they’re dating for real. They couldn’t reveal it now and you know why, but maybe after the show, they’ll make it official.”

However, several fans disagreed in the comments, claiming that instead of Akanksha, Gauresh is actually close to Zalak Gohill in real life. The speculation gained traction as both Gauresh and Zalak are often seen commenting on each other’s posts. One user commented, “I mean, isn’t it obvious? They blush at each other’s names. Even Himanshu said in one of his interviews that Gauresh and Zalak are one of the most real couples this season. And he always comments on her posts with that ‘that’s my girl’ energy.” Others echoed similar sentiments, suggesting that Gauresh and Zalak might be Himanshu subtly confirmed the real-life couple, something they believe in an interview.

Who Got Eliminated In Splitsvilla 16?

In the latest episode of MTV Splitsvilla 16, Ron and Anjali were dumped by the safe contestants. Soon after, the Mischief Box was opened, revealing that one among Ron and Anjali would be eliminated. Following a discussion between the Ideal Match couple, it was decided that Anjali would be evicted from the show.

New episodes of Splitsvilla 16 air three days a week, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, on MTV India and Jio Hotstar.