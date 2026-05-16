Splitsvilla 16 Finale: Yogesh Rawat REVEALS He Still Has Feelings For Akanksha Choudhary; Check His Current Relationship Status

Splitsvilla 16 Finale: Yogesh Rawat relationship status revealed |

Splitsvilla 16 has almost entirely revolved around Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha Choudhary and Ruru Thakur. The Splitsvilla 16 finale finally revealed who Yogesh is actually dating in real life. During the finale episode, Yogesh clearly stated that he is with neither Ruru nor Akanksha.

However, when host Karan Kundrra asked Yogesh whether he still had feelings for Akanksha, he admitted that he does. But that was not all. Suzzane revealed during the finale that Yogesh had cheated on Ruru. She also claimed that Yogesh and Ruru were living together in Delhi. However, both Akanksha and Yogesh denied these allegations. As of now, neither Yogesh nor Akanksha has addressed their current relationship status.

Akanksha revealed in the finale that she got to know about Yogesh not being mentally well while he was with Ruru. According to Akanksha, Yogesh had even gone to therapy during that phase. She claimed that she only stayed in touch with Yogesh because he was not mentally well at that time. The photo revealed during the finale was reportedly from a moment when Yogesh broke down and cried in front of her during a conversation.

Yogesh admitted that he was in a toxic relationship with Ruru. He claimed that he wanted to end the relationship but could not because Ruru allegedly threatened to expose him. However, the finale episode ultimately left everyone wondering whether Yogesh actually cheated on Ruru or not.

The another thing that left the viewers and the contestants shocked was Suzzane revealed Ruru's sexuality on the national television. This left Ruru break down in the tears. Revealing what Akanksha allegedly said to her, Suzzane said that Akanksha said to her "Yogesh ki mom kitni embaraas ho jayegi agar wo uske sath rahega kyunki wo bi***** hai."

All the episodes of Splitsvilla 16 is currently available to stream on Jio Hotstar.