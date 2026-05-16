Splitsvilla 16 Finale Voting Trend: Yogesh Rawat & Ruru Thakur Or Sorab Bedi & Niharika Tiwari; Who Is Leading The Race To Win?

Splitsvilla 16 Finale Voting Trend |

Splitsvilla 16 finale is just a few hours away. The grand finale episode is all set to premiere on Saturday, May 16, 2026. The four couples who have made it to the semi-finals are Kushal Tanwar (Gullu) & Kaia, Yogesh Rawat & Ruru Thakur, Sorab Bedi & Niharika Tiwari, and Tayne & Soundharya Shetty. Out of these four pairs, only two couples will advance to the final round.

As per online voting trends, Gullu & Kaia and Yogesh & Ruru are currently leading. These two couples are expected to secure their spots in the finale. Reports suggest that both pairs will go head-to-head in the final showdown. However, the winner will reportedly be decided based on audience voting.

Who Will Win Splitsvilla 16?

According to several spoilers circulating online, Gullu and Kaia are likely to win Splitsvilla 16. A Reddit user allegedly leaked the result with a post titled, “Confirmed winner, news is coming from the set.” The user claimed, “Gullu and Kaia won the Splitsvilla 16 title followed by Yogesh & Ruru.” However, these remain unconfirmed speculations, and viewers will have to wait for the finale episode to know the actual winners.

What Will Happen In Splitsvilla 16 Finale?

Several spoilers about the Splitsvilla 16 finale have been circulating on social media. As per the promo, Yogesh and Akanksha’s reunion will be one of the major highlights of the episode. Ruru will also be seen confronting Yogesh for allegedly not being loyal to her. This is when Akanksha reveals that she met Yogesh only because he told her he was having suicidal thoughts.

According to Reddit claims, Himanshu and Karan Kundrra will also get into a heated argument during the finale. Himanshu is reportedly set to call out the hosts and makers for allegedly being biased, following which Sunny Leone will step in and school him.

Splitsvilla 16 Finale Release Time

The Splitsvilla 16 finale episode will premiere on Saturday, May 16, 2026, from 7 pm onwards. Viewers can stream the finale on Jio Hotstar and watch it on MTV India.