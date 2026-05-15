'Apna Image Wash Kar Rahe Hain': Yogesh Rawat Takes Indirect Dig At Ruru Thakur Ahead Of Splitsvilla 16 Finale

Yogesh Rawat Takes Indirect Dig At Ruru Thakur Ahead Of Splitsvilla 16 Finale |

With the Splitsvilla 16 finale around the corner, all eyes are on who will emerge as the winner of the season. Ahead of the finale episode, Yogesh Rawat took to his Snapchat story to seemingly call out Ruru Thakur for allegedly setting a narrative to "boost ego." As several speculated spoilers continue to circulate on social media, Yogesh shared a video claiming he was being unnecessarily targeted. Without naming anyone directly, he accused certain people of twisting the truth through "PR."

Yogesh said in the video, "Mai apne hisse ki explaination de chuka hoon finale mein." He further added that there is a huge difference between TV, reels, and real life. "Itna galat narrative set kiya ja raha hai jisse ki pura ka pura samne wale ki image kharab ho sakti hai," Yogesh stated.

Many speculated that Yogesh was indirectly referring to Ruru in his videos. He added, "Log itna neeche gir sakte hain fame ke liye ki wo kuch bhi kar sakte hain ki unko fark nahi padta samne wale ko kya affect ho raha...unko bas chand follower kheechne hain jinse unka ego boost ho jaye."

Yogesh also admitted that a lot happened during the finale but claimed that several moments would likely be edited out. According to him, some people tried to portray themselves as right by crying and doing everything possible on camera. "Apna image wash kar rahe hain PR chala ke," Yogesh remarked while indirectly targeting someone.

He further acknowledged his own mistakes during Splitsvilla 16 and said he had tried to correct them. However, he claimed that a false narrative was created around the situation, damaging his reputation. Many believe Yogesh was hinting at his reunion with Akanksha Choudhary.

Yogesh Rawat initially formed a connection with Akanksha Choudhary on Splitsvilla 16, and the duo quickly became one of the most talked-about pairs on the show. However, things took a turn after wildcard contestant Ruru Thakur entered the villa, leading to growing tension and changes in equations. Amid the drama, Yogesh eventually reunited with his ex-girlfriend and decided to reconcile with her, which reportedly affected his bond with Akanksha. Although the reconciliation grabbed attention, the relationship did not last long, and the two later parted ways.