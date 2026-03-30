Splitsvilla 16: Did Yogesh Rawat & Ruru Thakur Break Up? Speculation Sparks After 'I Felt Cheated' Allegation

Did Yogesh Rawat & Ruru Thakur Breakup |

Splitsvilla 16 contestants Yogesh Rawat and Ruru Thakur are clearly not on good terms anymore. Ruru has openly made several allegations against Yogesh. She also called him out for allegedly secretly meeting Akanksha Choudhary, saying, "I fell betrayed."

In her recent Instagram story, Ruru said, "My mental health is f*ked p because of this." She added that her and Yogesh’s interview with Siddharth Kannan, where Yogesh was spiralling, was disrespectful to her. However, she claimed she understood him at the time because she cared for him. Ruru also revealed in her Instagram story that Yogesh’s best friend, Sorab Bedi, allegedly told one of her friends that Yogesh would leave Ruru after the show and go to Bigg Boss with Akanksha.

Ruru Thakur Story |

Ruru wrote, "Using my emotions? Like that? To play your little games, I'm sorry." She further added that she still cries every day because she misses Yogesh, hinting that they are no longer on talking terms. She also hinted at a possible breakup by saying, "I'm still crying everyday coz I can't make a food out myself even if love is involved from my side and my side only."

Ruru Thakur Story |

This has led many to speculate that Yogesh and Ruru are no longer together and may have broken up in real life. Ruru also deleted a recently uploaded video with Yogesh from her Instagram feed. Both have also unfollwed each other on social media. However, neither of them has made an official announcement yet. Still, their recent posts strongly hint at a breakup.

Ruru Thakur Story |

Ruru also wrote in her story, "I did love you with all my heart," hinting that she might still be in love with Yogesh. She also clarified that Yogesh never cheated on her but she "felt cheated" because of his lies.

Ruru Thakur Story |

Will Yogesh Rawat & Akanksha Choudhary Go To Bigg Boss After Splitsvilla?

Ruru wrote in her story that Sorab revealed to one of her friends that Yogesh will go to Bigg Boss after Splitsvilla with Akanksha. She also wrote, "Hope you didn't choose me on the show because of Bigg Boss too." However, no such announcement has yet been officially made.

Stay tuned to MTV India and Jio Hotstar to watch Splitsvilla 16 new episodes every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.