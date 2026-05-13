Splitsvilla 16: Did Yogesh Rawat Confess Ruru Thakur's 'Pre-Planned' Entry To Akanksha Choudhary? Reunion Photo To Be Released In Finale

Did Yogesh Rawat Confess Ruru Thakur's 'Pre-Planned' Entry To Akanksha Choudhary? |

Splitsvilla 16 finale is around the corner, and host Sunny Leone has already revealed that a lot unfolded during the finale. The most intense drama appears to revolve around Yogesh Rawat, Ruru Thakur, and Akanksha Choudhary. Fans have spotted several clues hinting that Yogesh and Akanksha may have reconciled. According to reports, Yogesh allegedly confessed to Akanksha that Ruru’s entry into the show was pre-planned.

A user named Jayati Unscripted revealed details about what reportedly happened during the finale. She also addressed the viral photo of Yogesh and Akanksha having a conversation. Reportedly, this photo will be shown in the finale, after which the real drama unfolds. As per Jayati’s claims, Yogesh admitted during the finale that he had confessed to Akanksha about experiencing suicidal thoughts and feeling guilty about what he had done to her.

According to reports, Akanksha did meet Yogesh after the show aired, and the rumours about their reunion were reportedly true. Reports further suggest that other people were also present during their meeting. During the conversation, Yogesh allegedly confessed to Akanksha that he and Ruru had pre-planned their entry into the show.

Things reportedly turned bitter between Ruru and Yogesh after one of Ruru’s friends spotted Yogesh and Akanksha together and sent her their photo. A similar incident allegedly took place during the finale when Suzzane and Asmita showed the same picture. After everyone reportedly targeted Akanksha in the finale, she is said to have asked Yogesh to reveal the truth. However, viewers will have to wait for the finale episode to know what actually happened.

Splitsvilla 16: Are Yogesh & Akanksha Back Together?

Recently, Yogesh shared a series of Snapchat videos in which Akanksha’s photo was reportedly visible. Fans noticed that Akanksha owns a pink-coloured phone with charms attached to it. Not only that, her voice saying, "Kaha hai tu?" was also allegedly heard in the video. This led fans to speculate whether Yogesh and Akanksha are back together. However, Shubhangi Jaiswal later clarified that Akanksha had only come there to call her, adding that Akanksha is her friend as well.

MTV Roadies Double Cross XX (Season 20) contestant Shubhangi Jaiswal is a mutual friend of Yogesh and Akanksha. She was part of Elvish Yadav's gang in the show. Yogesh and Shubhangi participated together in Season 20 of Roadies, which premiered in 2025.

Splitsvilla 16 finale episode will be aired on Friday and Saturday, May 15 & 16 on MTV and Jio Hotstar.