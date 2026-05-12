MTV Splitsvilla 16 Finale: Ruru Thakur Breaks Silence On Patch-Up Rumours With Yogesh Rawat, Says 'Aisa Kuch...'

Ruru Thakur Breaks Silence On Patch-Up Rumours With Yogesh Rawat |

Ever since the contestants appeared at the grand finale of MTV Splitsvilla 16, rumours have been circulating about Yogesh Rawat and Ruru Thakur allegedly patching up. Amid the ongoing speculation, Ruru has finally broken her silence and reacted to whether she has truly reconciled with Yogesh or not.

Reacting to the patch-up rumours, Ruru commented on one of the reels, saying, "Aisa kuch nhi hua. Koi patch up nhi hua. Baaki kuch nhi btaaungi (sic)." She further clarified, "But Sorab ne aisa kuch nhi kiya, ye Bol sakti hu (sic)."

Ruru also addressed why she did not give an exit interview to the paparazzi during the Splitsvilla 16 finale. Sharing a statement on her Instagram story, she wrote, "I didn't give my exit interview to any paps. I left." She further revealed that she was picked up by Siwet, Rushali, and Muskan, whom she called her best friends.

Explaining the reason behind leaving early, Ruru shared that she was exhausted on the day of the finale shoot. She revealed that she had been unwell a day before, which made the long shoot extremely tiring for her. Ruru wrote, "I was sick a day prior, so for me to work this long was genuinely tiring, so I left immediately." She also mentioned that she was feeling extremely cold, after which Tayne gave her his jacket. Praising him for the gesture, she added, "Tayne is definitely a sweetie for this."

Ruru and Yogesh reportedly broke up after a series of misunderstandings and public controversies following their stint on MTV Splitsvilla 16. According to statements shared by both of them on social media and live sessions, tensions escalated after Ruru leaked a call recording and publicly spoke about personal matters involving Yogesh and fellow contestant Sorab Bedi. Yogesh later admitted that he was upset with Ruru for discussing private issues online, which eventually led to frequent fights and trust issues between them. Ruru also hinted that watching certain episodes of the show and seeing Yogesh’s growing bond with Akanksha Choudhary affected her emotionally, further straining their relationship.