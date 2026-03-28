Splitsvilla 16: Ayush Sharma Breaks Down After Elimination, Netizens Say 'Karma Is Real' Amid Explicit Chat Row

Splitsvilla 16: Ayush Sharma Breaks Down After Elimination |

In the recent episode of Splitsvilla 16, Ayush Sharma was eliminated. As news of his eviction surfaced online, many viewers reacted by calling it "Karma." For context, Ayush had recently made headlines after his explicit chats with a minor were allegedly leaked.

As per reports, Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar and Suzzane teamed up to vote Ayush out of the villa. Together, they decided, "We want to dump Ayush." Host Sunny Leone then said, "Ayush, we're gonna miss you." Prince Narula, Kashish Kapoor, and Sunny hugged him before he exited. Following his elimination, Ayush broke down in tears and said that he had found brothers in Splitsvilla 16. The contestants later gathered to hug him before his departure.

Amid his elimination, Ayush called himself "emotionally weak." He also urged his fans and followers not to bring his personal life onto social media. Ayush said, "Mai aage jyada clear nahi karunga..I really want peace." He further addressed the allegations against him but maintained that he does not want to get involved in such matters or provide any clarification.

Amid Ayush's elimination, netizens are commenting, "Karma is real." Recalling the explicit leaked chats of his, a user took to a Reddit thread to claim, "I love every bit of this eviction, what this guy did with chaksh is come back to him, Also the real personality of him is totally sh*t , this PDF file deserves all this."

A page named Lafda Memer revealed Ayush's chats witht he minor where he is seen allegedly asking the explicit photos. He then reportedly ghosted the girl. Later, Lafda Memer also accepted the allegation and sent a voice note asking the page handler to remove the posted images and allegations as it will destroy his image. However, the same has never been addressed by Ayush.

If you haven't yet watched the latest episode of Splitsvilla 16, this might come as a spoiler for you. Stay tuned to MTV India or Jio Hotstar to stream new episodes of Splitsvilla 16 every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7 pm IST.