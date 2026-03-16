Splitsvilla 16: Are Yogesh Rawat & Ruru Thakur Still Dating Each Other? Fans Spot Clues

Are Yogesh Rawat & Ruru Thakur Still Dating Each Other? |

Splitsvilla 16’s Yogesh Rawat has been one of the most talked-about contestants this season. Recently, he made headlines, leaving MTV Splitsvilla viewers wondering if he might ditch Akanksha Choudhary for wild card entrant Ruru Thakur. Amid all the buzz, fans are also curious whether Yogesh and Ruru are dating in real life. Let’s take a closer look:

Splitsvilla 16: Are Yogesh Rawat & Ruru Thakur Dating?

Ruru entered Splitsvilla 16 as a wild card contestant and was introduced as Yogesh's ex who hadn’t received closure. This sparked questions about whether the two are seeing each other after the show. According to several reports, Yogesh and Ruru are reportedly dating. Fans pointed to evidence, noting that both posted Halloween pictures with the same backdrop. In November 2025, they shared similar photos at the exact same location, hinting that they may never have actually broken up. One fan commented, “It’s so obvious they are lying; it was definitely pre-planned.”

Additionally, Yogesh and Ruru were spotted together at Splitsvilla’s success party, fueling further speculation that they might still be together.

Are Yogesh Rawat & Ruru Thakur Dating |

In a recent episode of Splitsvilla 16, a video showed Yogesh and his alleged ex Ruru celebrating moments together. Akanksha claimed that the cute moments he shared with Ruru were already discussed with her by Yogesh. When Ruru entered, he went up to her and hugged her. Ruru revealed that the last time they had met was in October, saying, “I said sorry for my shit. Where was yours? And now, you are here.”

Yogesh further confessed to Akanksha that he had a fresh start with her on the show, but admitted that he hadn’t completely moved on from Ruru.

Following this episode, Yogesh faced significant backlash on social media, seeing a sharp dip in his followers, while Akanksha’s followers increased drastically.

Splitsvilla 16 airs three days a week, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7 pm IST on MTV India. Episodes are also available on Jio Hotstar.