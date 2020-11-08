Spill the tea with Asmita Sood: How is your favourite star in real life?

1.Three things nobody knows about you:
A) I am extremely finicky about my hair; it should always be perfect.
B) I always have a body mist and lip balm in my bag.
C) I cannot live without my AirPods.
2. Your favourite Netflixing position:
On the couch with a coffee/wine depending on the time of the day!
3. Suggest an alias for your alter ego:
Tokyo.
4. The most redundant piece of garment you own:
A yellow coloured gown I wore once in my life and is still in my wardrobe for the last 10 years!
5. One habit you are trying to get rid of for the longest time:
Checking my phone the moment I wake up!
6. One absolutely useless skill set you have:
I add/subtract numbers of every car’s number plate I see on the road. Inevitably.
7. One useful life skill you have learnt during the lockdown:
Baking cakes in a pressure cooker.
8. The most absurd thing you have read about yourself on the Internet:
‘Asmita Sood husband pics’! Who is it? Please tell me too!
9. Your one secret indulgence:
Anything chocolate.
10. Your dating app bio would read:
Spoil me with loyalty, I can finance myself.
11. One beauty hack you swear by:
Yogurt pack for hair and skin!
12. One industry rumour you wish was true:
None!
