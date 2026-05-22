Spider-Noir OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Nicolas Cage's Superhero Series Online?

Spider-Noir OTT Release Date |

Spider-Noir is a superhero series starring Nicolas Cage in the lead role. The series is set in stylised 1930s New York; it follows an ageing private investigator who finds chaos in the city and decides to maintain order. The anticipation for the upcoming series has intensified since Nicolas Cage has been in the headlines for playing the lead role in a noir aesthetics series, especially for Marvel fans. From the release date, story clues and streaming details, here's everything to know about the series before it premieres.

Spider- Noir streaming details

The much-anticipated series is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video, starting from May 27, 2026. The streaming platform shared the intriguing trailer of the series on X and captioned, “In one week, B Reilly Investigations is open for business. This is the final trailer for ‘Spider-Noir,’ arriving May 27 on Prime in True-Hue Full Color and Authentic Black & White.” It is set in an alternate universe within the Spider-Man universe; however, despite Nicolas Cage previously voicing characters in other Spider-Verse movies, the live-action series is largely unrelated to the animated franchise.

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What is Spider- Noir all about?

Spider-Noir is a dark, 1930s detective story set in Depression-era New York. The series follows a tired and broken ageing private detective (Ben Reilly), a former superhero known as the Spider, but an unsolved tragedy forced him to retire. From that time onwards, he tries to live a normal life like others, but what happens when he is forced to put on a mask again to fight crime after getting an unusual case? Whether he is able to do it is revealed in the series.

Cast and characters: Who plays what?

The series features Nicolas Cage as Ben Reilly, Lamorne Morris as Robbie Robertson, Abraham Popoola as Lonnie Lincoln, Brendan Gleeson as Silvermane, Jack Huston as Flint Marko, Li Jun Li as Cat Hardy, Lukas Haas as a subordinate of Silvermane, Andrew Lewis Caldwell as Dirk Leydon / Megawatt, and Jack Mikesell as James, among others.