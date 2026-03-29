Daredevil Born Again: Season 2 Out On OTT- Everything You Need To Know About Marvel Series

Daredevil Born Again: Season 2 |

Daredevil: Born Again – Season 2 has quickly become one of the most anticipated releases for fans of the Marvel Studios universe. Following the success of its first season, the upcoming chapter promises to dive deeper into the complex world of Daredevil, also known as Matt Murdock, portrayed by Charlie Cox. Season 2 is expected to continue the gritty, grounded storytelling that made the original series a fan favourite. The series is set in the crime-ridden streets of New York City, and it explores Matt Murdock’s dual life as a blind lawyer by day and vigilante by night.

Daredevil: Born Again – Season 2: Streaming details

Daredevil: Born Again – Season 2's first episode is streaming on JioHotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. There will be eight episodes in the second season of Daredevil: Born Again. New episodes will be released every Wednesday at 6:30 AM IST. The series is based on Marvel comics of the same name.

What is Daredevil about?

The series follows the journey of a blind lawyer who fights crime in Hell's Kitchen, New York, as a masked vigilante at night. The series shows how Matt Murdock, blinded as a child in an accident that heightened his other senses, becomes a lawyer by day and a crime-fighter by night. He partners with Foggy Nelson and Karen Page to run a small law firm fighting for justice. What happens when he is challenged by a powerful crime lord, Wilson Fisk (Kingpin), who controls Hell's Kitchen?

Cast and production of Daredevil: Born Again

The cast of the series includes Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock (Daredevil), Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Franklin Nelson, Toby Leonard Moore as James Wesley, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Marianna-Fisk, Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple, and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk, among others. It is created by Drew Goddard.

The series is produced by Kati Johnston, Evan Perazzo, and Sonay Hoffman under Marvel Television, ABC Studios, DeKnight Productions, and Goddard Textiles.