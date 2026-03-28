OTT Releases This Week- From Mardaani 3 To Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Check The List Of Films & Shows For Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | March 28, 2026
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases have arrived. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on digital platforms, which are mentioned in the following slides:
Kaattaan follows a nearly defunct police station on the verge of shutting down due to a lack of cases. However, things take a dramatic turn when a severed head is discovered on a nearby hill. It is streaming on JioHotstar.
Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen is a mini-series that narrates the story of Rachel and Nicky, who decide to marry, but before they tie the knot, something very bad happens to get in the way. It is streaming on Netflix.
Daredevil: Born Again is a superhero series based on Marvel comics of the same name. The series tells the story of a blind man who tries to protect the city and fight criminals. It is streaming on JioHotstar.
BTS: The Return is a documentary that follows BTS as the seven members reunite after finishing mandatory military service. It is streaming on Netflix.
All Mankind is back with Season 5. The series asks a simple question: What if the Soviet Union landed on the Moon before the United States? Season 5 of the series is streaming on Apple TV+.
Bait is a drama series that follows the story of an actor who suffers an existential crisis while auditioning for the role of James Bond. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
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