OTT Releases This Week: From Border 2 To Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, Check The List Of Films & Shows For Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | March 20, 2026
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases have arrived. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on digital platforms, which are mentioned in the following slides:
Border 2 is set in the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war and narrates the story of Lt. Col. Fateh Singh Kaler, a commanding officer who leads a team to defend the country. It is streaming on Netflix.
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is set in the backdrop of the 1940s during World War II, and centres around an aged, reclusive Tommy Shelby who is pulled from exile when his illegitimate son, Duke, assumes control of the family business. It is streaming on Netflix.
The Housemaid is an erotic psychological thriller film directed by Paul Feig. The film revolves around Millie, a woman with a difficult background who is on parole and accepts a live-in position with the affluent Winchester family. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Chiraiya is a six-episode social drama series starring Divya Dutta that focuses on relationships after marriage and raises the important question of consent after marriage. It is streaming on JioHotstar.
Wicked: For Good is a fantasy musical film that follows a green witch named Elphaba who fights for animal rights against the Wizard’s propaganda. It is now streaming on JioHotstar.
BTS: The Return is a documentary that follows BTS as the seven members who reunite after finishing mandatory military service. Audience can watch it on Netflix.
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