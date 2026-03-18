Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Out; Tom Holland Returns As Peter Parker For Darker Rebirth; Releases July 31- Watch VIDEO

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Out |

The highly anticipated trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has finally been dropped! Tom Holland reprises his role as Peter Parker, a character he has embodied since 2021. The trailer opens with Peter ominously declaring, "Something bad was going to happen, and the only way to stop it was to make everyone forget about me."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Out

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the fourth installment in the MCU’s Spider-Man series. The story is set four years after Spider-Man: No Way Home, which ended with Doctor Strange’s spell erasing Parker’s existence. Four years later, Peter Parker has returned to New York City, ready to swing back into action.As soon as the trailer dropped, fans took to social media to share their excitement. One user wrote, “They really cooked with this one. This is going to break everything.” Celebrating Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo’s reunion, another tweeted, “Peak pairing coming up,” while many others described the trailer as simply “superb.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also see MJ (Zendaya) reuniting with Parker. According to reports, the web-slinger is expected to face off against a lineup of villains, including Tarantula, Boomerang, Fred Myers, Tombstone, and Scorpion.

Brand New Day brings together a mix of familiar and fresh faces from the Marvel universe. Mark Ruffalo returns as Bruce Banner, while Jon Bernthal reprises his role as the Punisher. Michael Mando also makes a comeback as Scorpion from Spider-Man: Homecoming. Joining the ensemble are Sadie Sink, Tramell Tillman, Liza Colon-Zayas, and Marvin Jones II, who takes on the role of the formidable gangster Tombstone.

As soon as the trailer dropped, fans took to social media to share their excitement. One user wrote, “They really cooked with this one. This is going to break everything.” Celebrating Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo’s reunion, another tweeted, “Peak pairing coming up,” while many others described the trailer as simply “superb.”

They really cooked with this one

This is going to break everything ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/Auqje9kobb — 𝗕𝗔𝗚𝗛𝗘𝗘𝗥𝗔_ᴰᴮᵒˢˢ𓆩𓆪 (@Mahesh_talawar_) March 18, 2026

Peak pairing coming up pic.twitter.com/MjRllvxna0 — Inkling Mario (@InklingMario) March 18, 2026

So wait… does Hulk actually remember Spider-Man… even after everything that happened? — 4x (@4xemperor) March 18, 2026

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Release Date

At the end of the trailer, the makers confirmed the film’s release date. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.