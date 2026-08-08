Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 9: Tom Holland-Zendaya Starrer Starts Second Week With A Bang; Earns ₹15 Crore

Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection | YouTube

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, has turned out to be a blockbuster in India. The movie took a bumper opening and had a fantastic first extended week. Now, it has started week two with a bang and has collected an amazing amount on its second Friday.

According to Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, on its day 9, collected Rs. 15 crore, taking the total to Rs. 349.75 crore net, and the gross collection is Rs. 418.23 in India. We won't be surprised if, by the end of its second weekend, the movie reaches around Rs. 400 crore net.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The best collection is coming from the English version, followed by the Hindi version, while the other regional language versions have not received a great response.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day vs Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame, which was released in 2019, has collected Rs. 373 crore net in India. It is, till now, the highest-grossing MCU film in India, but clearly, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will surpass the lifetime collection of Avengers: Endgame.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Review

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has received positive reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3.5 stars and wrote, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a solid return for Marvel and a much-needed boost for the MCU. It may not be perfect, but its story, exciting action and Tom Holland's impressive performance make it a satisfying superhero film. If you're a Spider-Man fan, this one is definitely worth watching.”

Upcoming MCU Movie

The next MCU movie to hit the big screens is Avengers: Doomsday, which will release in December this year. While Spider-Man has broken records at the box office, it is expected that Avengers: Doomsday will also take a bumper opening and create history at the box office.