Special screening of Shah Rukh's 'Pathaan' held at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre

Shah Rukh Khan has made a triumphant return in Pathaan as the main character, more than four years after his appearance in the love story Zero. His return was eagerly anticipated by his followers and viewers, who helped the Siddharth Anand-directed movie become a smash hit just three days after its January 25 release.

It appears that even government officials were eager to see King Khan on the big screen as a special screening of movie, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, was held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre on Saturday, January 28.

Former press secretary of President shares pictures

Two pictures from the screening were posted on SM Khan's Twitter account. SM Khan worked as the late President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam's press secretary from 2002 until 2007. He can be seen posing with two other men in the first photo, while another is the picture from screening in which Salman and Shah Rukh Khan could be seen together on the screen.

Pathaan released on January 25, breaking records of collection

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's Pathaan is having a record-smashing run at the box office. The film hit the screens on January 25 and within four days, it has managed to record historic numbers by collecting over ₹400 crore globally.

As per figures shared by trade analysts, Pathaan entered the ₹200-crore club in India.

On Day 4, January 28, Pathaan sailed past the ₹400-crore mark at the global box office.

Apart from setting records at the ticket windows, the film has also presented theatre owners and fans with special moments as it got screened at the world's highest altitude movie theatre in snow-clad Leh, Ladakh, and also rendered a theatre in Kashmir housefull after 32 years.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' also boasts of an extended cameo by none other than superstar Salman Khan, and if the love for SRK wasn't enough, it only serves as the cherry (a huge one) on the cake.

