Sowcar Janaki Death: Veteran Actress Passes Away At 94; Jr NTR, Kamal Haasan Mourn Loss

Veteran actress Sowcar Janaki, one of the most respected performers in South Indian cinema, died on Friday at the age of 94. She passed away at 1:59 pm in a hospital, according to a press note issued by her family and shared by her PRO.

The actress had been hospitalised due to health complications associated with old age and was receiving treatment in the ICU. Her death marks the end of a remarkable career that spanned more than seven decades and over 400 films.

Actor Jr NTR took to his X account to mourn the loss. He wrote, "The news of the passing of Shaukaru Janaki Garu, who left her unique mark in Telugu and Indian cinema, has caused immense sorrow. Janaki Garu's cinematic journey and the characters she portrayed will forever remain in our memories."

తెలుగు మరియు భారతీయ సినీ రంగంలో తనదైన ముద్ర వేసిన షావుకారు జానకి గారి మరణవార్త ఎంతో బాధ కలిగించింది.



జానకి గారి సినీ ప్రయాణం, ఆమె పోషించిన పాత్రలు ఎప్పటికీ మన జ్ఞాపకాల్లో నిలిచిపోతాయి.



వారి ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని ప్రార్థిస్తూ… కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి. 🙏 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) August 21, 2026

"Praying for peace to her soul... My deepest condolences to the family members," the actor added.

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan also recalled working with the actress. "She was the mother, I the child. The irreplaceable acting artist of South Indian cinema, Sowcar Janaki. She acted with all the heroes of that time. She was the preferred choice of my guru K. Balachander. She has passed away. A maternal image has departed. I bid her farewell with tears," he wrote.

‘பார்த்தால் பசி தீரும்’ படம் தொடங்கி நாற்பதாண்டுக் காலப்பரப்பில் பல படங்கள் இணைந்து பணியாற்றியுள்ளோம். அவர் அம்மா, நான் பிள்ளை. தென்னிந்தியத் திரையின் தவிர்க்கவியலாத நடிப்புக் கலைஞர் சௌகார் ஜானகி.



அன்றைய கதாநாயகர்கள் அத்தனை பேரோடும் நடித்தவர். என் ஆசிரியர் கே.பாலசந்தரின்… — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 21, 2026

Sowcar Janaki's Early Years And Film Debut

Born Sankaramanchi Janaki in 1931, she entered the film industry with the Telugu film Shavukaru, directed by LV Prasad. The film went on to give her the screen name Sowcar Janaki, which became synonymous with her long and celebrated career.

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She made her Tamil film debut with Valayapathi in 1952 and emerged as one of the leading actresses of the era. During a time when women in cinema were often expected to play conventional roles, Janaki stood out for taking on a wide variety of characters.

Over the years, she shared the screen with several of the leading heroes of her generation and enjoyed a successful run as a leading lady. However, her career did not end when she moved away from lead roles. She successfully transitioned into character parts and continued to earn recognition for her performances.

A Seven-Decade Career

Sowcar Janaki worked across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam cinema, building a body of work that reflected the changing landscape of the South Indian film industry.

Her career continued well into her 90s, with her final film appearance coming in the 2023 Telugu movie Anni Manchi Sakunamule. In addition to films, she also remained active on stage and television. She appeared in more than 300 stage shows and featured in numerous television programmes.

Her contribution to Indian cinema earned her several honours during her lifetime. Among them were the Kalaimamani award and the Padma Shri, which was conferred on her by the Government of India in 2022.

From playing leading roles during the golden era of South Indian cinema to taking on memorable character parts in later years, Sowcar Janaki remained a versatile performer across generations.