Dev Anand's Son Suneil Anand Passes Away At 70 In London

Veteran actor Dev Anand's son, Suneil Anand, passed away at the age of 70 in London, United Kingdom. According to reports, he died on July 26, 2026, due to a heart attack.

His niece, Gina Narang, in a statement, said, "With heavy hearts, our family mourns the passing of Suneil Anand. We are comforted by the outpouring of love, prayers, and support, for which we are truly grateful. We kindly request privacy as we navigate this difficult time together."

Who Was Suneil Anand

Suneil made his acting debut with the movie Anand Aur Anand, which also starred his father, Dev Anand, and the veteran actor had also directed the movie. Suneil later starred in movies like Car Thief and Main Tere Liye. However, he didn't get the fame like his father.

After a huge gap, he returned to acting with the movie titled Master, which was also directed by him. However, the movie didn't create a huge buzz. Suneil's last movie was Vagator Mixer, which was released in 2008, and it was a Hollywood movie. Just like Master, he was the actor as well as the director of the film.

Managed Navketan Films

The late actor was also managing Navketan Films, which was started by his father. The last movie produced by Navketan Films was Chargesheet, which starred Dev Anand in the lead role. The film was released in September 2011, and in the same year, in December, Dev passed away.

Family Pays Tribute

A family member posted on Instagram, "Condolences on the passing away of my Uncle Suneil Anand ji, son of yesteryear's most loved showman & legendary actor Dev Anand ji. Dev Anand ji's films always touched a chord with the youth of the country. He made movies like a child with a new toy with each of his films. Suneil Uncle was his father's chief in all films of the Navketan banner. RIP, Om Shanti 🙏🏻🙏🏻 (sic)."

We at The Free Press Journal pray that his soul rests in peace.