South Korean actress Song Yoo-Jung of 'Golden Rainbow' fame, dies at 26

Popular South Korean actress Song Yoo-Jung, passed away on January 23, confirmed by her agency. She was 26. Her funeral was held on January 25.

Song was presented by Sublime Artist Agency put up an official statement on Instagram which read, “Actor Song Yoo-Jung has left us. Yoo Jung has always been our friend who gives happiness with a bright smile, and she was a wonderful actor who played with passion more than anyone else. Thank you for joining us as an actor at the Sublime Artist Agency. We will remember her forever.”