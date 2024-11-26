 'Sorry, Flow Mein Nikal Gaya': Badshah Apologises For Saying Rapper Divine 'Single-Handedly' Made Mumbai Hip-Hop Popular (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Sorry, Flow Mein Nikal Gaya': Badshah Apologises For Saying Rapper Divine 'Single-Handedly' Made Mumbai Hip-Hop Popular (VIDEO)

'Sorry, Flow Mein Nikal Gaya': Badshah Apologises For Saying Rapper Divine 'Single-Handedly' Made Mumbai Hip-Hop Popular (VIDEO)

Badshah, who appeared as a guest on MTV Hustle 4, said that Divine is the one who made Mumbai hip-hop popular. However, the comment did not go down well netizens. He was slammed for not mentioning other rappers while talking about the hip-hop scene in Mumbai. On X, Badshah apologised for his comment as said that Naezy, Emiway, Kaambhari and others have also played an important role

Ria SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 11:58 AM IST
article-image

Rapper Badshah, who recently appeared as a special guest on MTV Hustle 4, has apologised for his recent comments on Divine and Mumbai hip-hop during the rap reality show. For those unversed, while praising contestant 99side, Badshah compared him to Divine. The Morni singer stated that 99side has the potential to take over the position of Divine in Mumbai. Badshah also said that Divine is the one who made Mumbai hip-hop popular. However, the comment did not go down well with a section of social media users.

Reacting to his comment, Badshah has now issued an apology and credited other rappers also of playing an important role in popularising Mumbai hip-hop.

When a user wrote on X, "C'mmon Badshah bhay single handedly toh nhi hua hai Bombay hip-hop bada," Badshah replied, "Sorry yaar, flow mein nikal gaya tha. Of course the likes of Naezy, Emiway, Kaambhari, D evil and all them have played an important role."

What did Badshah say about Divine on Hustle 4?

FPJ Shorts
Chandigarh Club Blast: Shocking CCTV Footage Shows Man Throwing Crude Bomb At Badshah's Club; Probe Underway
Chandigarh Club Blast: Shocking CCTV Footage Shows Man Throwing Crude Bomb At Badshah's Club; Probe Underway
Assam HSLC Board Exam 2025: Class 10 Time Table OUT, Check Full Schedule Here
Assam HSLC Board Exam 2025: Class 10 Time Table OUT, Check Full Schedule Here
Royal Enfield Classic 350 or Goan Classic 350? Key Features Compared
Royal Enfield Classic 350 or Goan Classic 350? Key Features Compared
26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: Complete Timeline Of Mayhem That Unfolded Over 3 Days
26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: Complete Timeline Of Mayhem That Unfolded Over 3 Days

A short video clip from the latest episode of the show has stirred a controversy. In the now-viral video, Badshah is heard saying, "We all love Divine. Single-handedly usne Mumbai hip-hop lekar aaya hai upar."

While fans of Divine praised Badshah for his statement, others asked him not to forget the contributions of other rappers.

Take a look at the video here:

Reacting to Badshah's comment, a user wrote, "99side ain’t even better than Ghalib, and Badshah talking about him being the next Divine? Pure cap Badshah said the Bombay scene’s all Divine, but Emiway done more than Divine ever did."

Another wrote, "Ye accha joke tha🤣Next jokes please."

"He's literally disrespecting Divine, Emiway, Naezy, Mc Altaf," read another comment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chandigarh Club Blast: Shocking CCTV Footage Shows Man Throwing Crude Bomb At Badshah's Club; Probe...

Chandigarh Club Blast: Shocking CCTV Footage Shows Man Throwing Crude Bomb At Badshah's Club; Probe...

Watch Video: Shehnaaz Gill Grooves To Badshah's Morni On Sets Of Her Punjabi Film; Rapper Reacts

Watch Video: Shehnaaz Gill Grooves To Badshah's Morni On Sets Of Her Punjabi Film; Rapper Reacts

'Sorry, Flow Mein Nikal Gaya': Badshah Apologises For Saying Rapper Divine 'Single-Handedly' Made...

'Sorry, Flow Mein Nikal Gaya': Badshah Apologises For Saying Rapper Divine 'Single-Handedly' Made...

'Stand Up For Your Worth': Aishwarya Rai Makes Strong Statement Amid Divorce Rumours With Abhishek...

'Stand Up For Your Worth': Aishwarya Rai Makes Strong Statement Amid Divorce Rumours With Abhishek...

International Emmys 2024: Aditya Roy Kapur's The Night Manager Loses Best Drama Series Award To Les...

International Emmys 2024: Aditya Roy Kapur's The Night Manager Loses Best Drama Series Award To Les...