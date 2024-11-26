'Sorry, Flow Mein Nikal Gaya': Badshah Apologises For Saying Rapper Divine 'Single-Handedly' Made Mumbai Hip-Hop Popular (VIDEO)

Rapper Badshah, who recently appeared as a special guest on MTV Hustle 4, has apologised for his recent comments on Divine and Mumbai hip-hop during the rap reality show. For those unversed, while praising contestant 99side, Badshah compared him to Divine. The Morni singer stated that 99side has the potential to take over the position of Divine in Mumbai. Badshah also said that Divine is the one who made Mumbai hip-hop popular. However, the comment did not go down well with a section of social media users.

Reacting to his comment, Badshah has now issued an apology and credited other rappers also of playing an important role in popularising Mumbai hip-hop.

When a user wrote on X, "C'mmon Badshah bhay single handedly toh nhi hua hai Bombay hip-hop bada," Badshah replied, "Sorry yaar, flow mein nikal gaya tha. Of course the likes of Naezy, Emiway, Kaambhari, D evil and all them have played an important role."

Sorry yaar, flow mein nikal gaya tha. Of course the likes of Naezy, Emiway, Kaambhari, D evil and all them have played an important role. https://t.co/FQesPpGabp — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) November 24, 2024

What did Badshah say about Divine on Hustle 4?

A short video clip from the latest episode of the show has stirred a controversy. In the now-viral video, Badshah is heard saying, "We all love Divine. Single-handedly usne Mumbai hip-hop lekar aaya hai upar."

While fans of Divine praised Badshah for his statement, others asked him not to forget the contributions of other rappers.

Mumbai = Divine



Single handedly usne Mumbai hip-hop lekar aaya hai.



- Badshah pic.twitter.com/Izo2xRyvlG — Divine Fans (@dftweetss) November 24, 2024

Reacting to Badshah's comment, a user wrote, "99side ain’t even better than Ghalib, and Badshah talking about him being the next Divine? Pure cap Badshah said the Bombay scene’s all Divine, but Emiway done more than Divine ever did."

Another wrote, "Ye accha joke tha🤣Next jokes please."

"He's literally disrespecting Divine, Emiway, Naezy, Mc Altaf," read another comment.