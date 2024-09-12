 Sooraj Barjatya's Rajshri Productions Issues Statement About Fake Casting Calls: 'Please Be Aware'
Rajshri Productions also stated that they shall not be held responsible for any transactions or interactions with such individuals

IANSUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 02:21 PM IST
article-image

Company Rajshri Productions, headed by Sooraj Barjatya, have issued a statement about fake casting calls on their behalf and shared that only the banner has never demanded, nor will ever demand, any money from artists.

On Thursday, the production company took to their social media accounts and issued a "caution notice." "We wish to inform you that there are individuals falsely claiming to be casting directors for Rajshri Productions (P) Ltd. TV & OTT Wings. Please be aware that Rakhi Luthra and Valentyna Chopraa are the only authorized casting directors for Rajshri Productions (P) Ltd.'s TV and OTT Wings," the note read.

The statement further read: "Rajshri has never demanded, nor will ever demand, any money from artists. Any such requests for payment should be considered fraudulent. It should be noted that any person engaging with unauthorized individuals or sources shall be doing so at their own risk."

"Rajshri Productions (P) Ltd. shall not be held responsible for any transactions or interactions with such individuals. For official information related to casting for TV and OTT projects, please follow our official account tagged in the caption. Thank you for your attention and vigilance." The caption of the note read, "For all official casting updates for TV and OTT projects, please follow our official casting account - @rajshriproductionscasting."

Founded 77 years ago by Tarachand Barjatya, Rajshri Productions has made films such as "Dosti," "Suraj," "Chitchor," "Dulhan Wahi Jo Piya Man Bhaye," "Nadiya Ke Paar," "Saaransh," "Maine Pyar Kiya," "Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!" "Hum Saath Saath Hain", "Vivah," "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo."

Apart from films, the banner has also produced successful shows like "Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki," "Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli," and "Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara."

