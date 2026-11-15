Sonu Sood To Meet Sharad Kapoor Over Possible Film Project After Actor's Emotional Appeal For Work - FPJ EXCLUSIVE |

Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood is reportedly stepping forward to help actor Sharad Kapoor, who recently made an emotional appeal to his Bollywood colleagues to offer him work.

The Free Press Journal has learnt that Sonu was scheduled to meet Sharad this evening to discuss a possible project, which could give the latter an opportunity to make a comeback after being away from films for some time.

Sources further told that Sonu had also made arrangements for medical supplies for Sharad. The actor-filmmaker is reportedly taking a keen interest in understanding Sharad’s current predicament and has been personally following up on his situation.

Sonu’s outreach comes after Sharad’s health struggles came to light through videos shared on social media, prompting concerns about his well-being. The actor has appealed to members of the film industry for professional opportunities and support to get his career back on track.

We attempted to reach Sonu for comment, but he remained unavailable.