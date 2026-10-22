Sonu Sood Rents Out Commercial Unit In Mumbai's Versova In ₹3.52 Crore Deal

Actor Sonu Sood rented out a commercial unit in Mumbai’s Andheri West for a total rental value of Rs 3.52 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. The transaction was registered in October 2026, as per records available on the Maharashtra Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website.

The property is located in Aram Nagar, Versova, a prominent locality in Andheri West known for its coastal surroundings, entertainment industry connections and residential developments.

Rent And Other Details

According to the registration documents, the rental agreement includes a gradual increase in the annual rent over five years. The rent has been set at Rs 5 lakh for the first year, followed by Rs 5.40 lakh in the second year, Rs 5.83 lakh in the third year, Rs 6.29 lakh in the fourth year and Rs 6.80 lakh in the fifth year. This represents an annual increase of approximately 8 per cent over the preceding year.

The transaction also involved a stamp duty payment of Rs 93,000 and registration charges of Rs 1,000. The security deposit for the property stands at Rs 32 lakh.

Why Versova Is A Sought-After Mumbai Locality

Versova is well connected to several parts of Mumbai through Link Road, SV Road and the Western Express Highway. The Versova Metro station and Andheri railway station also provide access to key commercial and residential areas.

The locality offers connectivity to business districts such as Andheri East, Goregaon and Bandra Kurla Complex. It is also home to Versova Beach, cafes, restaurants, retail outlets, educational institutions and healthcare facilities. The proposed Versova-Bandra Sea Link is expected to further improve connectivity across the western suburbs once completed.

With its mix of urban infrastructure, coastal surroundings and proximity to Mumbai’s entertainment hubs, Versova has emerged as a preferred location for professionals and families.

Sonu Sood’s Career And Philanthropic Work

Sonu Sood is known for his work as an actor and film producer across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada cinema. Alongside his film career, he has received recognition for his humanitarian efforts, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he helped stranded migrant workers and students return home and extended support to people in need.

Through the Sood Charity Foundation, the actor continues to support initiatives related to education, healthcare and social welfare.