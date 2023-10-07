Sonu Nigam Recalls The Time He Was Banned From The Music Industry, Says,

In a recent media interaction, singer Sonu Nigam came clean over the shadow ban that was imposed upon him by the Indian music industry and the sacrifices he had to incur at the pinnacle of his career.

For many music lovers across the world, the multi-faceted singer's assuring vocals have helped people recover from their worst phases in life and look forward with hope. But the singer shares that he was banned by leading music companies owing to his staunch support in favour of his fellow musicians and technicians.

When asked by a leading entertainment portal, if he ever feared losing out on work owing to the emergence of up and coming singers, Sonu said, "Vo toh hona he tha, maine pannge jo itne le rakhey they. (That was inevitable as I had irked so many people.)"

Things for Sonu soured when he took on Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series over the Copyright Act. Recalling that phase of hsi career, the Kal Ho Naa Ho singer shares, “Copyright k liye jo mai khada hua tha, toh obviously, music companies hated me. Billi k gale me ghanta kon bandhega? Vo ghanti mujhey bandhni thi. Toh jab ghanti bandhoge toh billi toh kaategi he na! Par mai taiyaar tha uss cheez k liye k mai aese karunga toh merey gaane kaatney shuru kar denge ye log, kisi aur se dub karaenge. ‘Sonu ko mat gavao, isko ban karo.’ (Who will address the elephant in the room? I did that and if you stand for a cause then you will have to face the consequences of it too. But I was ready and knew that if I raised my voice against it, they would start cutting my songs, and get dubbing done by other artists. ‘Don’t let Sonu sing, ban him'.)”

Read Also Happy Birthday Sonu Nigam: 14 Popular Melodies By The Singer Worth Revisiting Time And Again

From his debut in Border with the song Sandese Aate Hain to Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin in Agneepath, Sonu has delivered musical gems worth remembering for ages and still remains one of the most versatile singers, Indian music indsutry possesses. He recently sang the song Ro Lein De from Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which was composed by Pritam.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)