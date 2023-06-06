Sonnalli Seygall To Marry Ashesh Sajnani Tomorrow: Reports

Another secret wedding is on the horizon in Bollywood and all eyes are on the soon-to-marry couple, Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh L Sajnani.

The latest reports reveal that actress Sonnalli Seygall is all set to tie the knot. After a courtship of five years, Seygall and her beau, hotelier Ashesh L Sajnani, will exchange vows tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 7th, in Mumbai.

A close source to the actress confirmed the news, stating, "It will be a private afternoon ceremony, attended only by her closest friends."

SECRET MARRIAGE FOR SONNALLI SEYGALL

According to reports from Hindustan Times, the pre-wedding celebrations for the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor have already commenced. On Monday, Seygall had an intimate mehendi ceremony, graced by several renowned celebrities who share a close bond with the couple.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old Seygall has opted to keep this momentous occasion under wraps. Further investigations uncovered that she had her bachelorette party in early May. Despite several attempts to reach her, the Jai Mummy Di star remained unavailable for comment. The source added, "She has no plans to share details about the wedding or her relationship with the media. Sonnalli wants this to be a pleasant surprise."

HER DATING NEWS ARRIVED LAST YEAR

It was in December of last year when the news of their relationship made headlines. Since then, the couple has refrained from making any official statements regarding their romantic journey

Talking about the actress work front, Sonnalli last appeared in a web series ‘Anamika’, where she portrayed the character of DCA Rhea.

She has several upcoming projects like Noorani Chehra, Black Curreny and others to look forward to.