 Sonnalli Seygall To Marry Ashesh Sajnani Tomorrow: Reports
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSonnalli Seygall To Marry Ashesh Sajnani Tomorrow: Reports

Sonnalli Seygall To Marry Ashesh Sajnani Tomorrow: Reports

On Monday, Seygall had an intimate mehendi ceremony, graced by several renowned celebrities who share a close bond with the couple.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 06, 2023, 08:47 PM IST
article-image

Another secret wedding is on the horizon in Bollywood and all eyes are on the soon-to-marry couple, Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh L Sajnani.

The latest reports reveal that actress Sonnalli Seygall is all set to tie the knot. After a courtship of five years, Seygall and her beau, hotelier Ashesh L Sajnani, will exchange vows tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 7th, in Mumbai. 

A close source to the actress confirmed the news, stating, "It will be a private afternoon ceremony, attended only by her closest friends."

Read Also
Watch: Sonnalli Seygall performs yoga in a bikini, netizens say, 'Looks like Kama Sutra'
article-image

SECRET MARRIAGE FOR SONNALLI SEYGALL

According to reports from Hindustan Times, the pre-wedding celebrations for the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor have already commenced. On Monday, Seygall had an intimate mehendi ceremony, graced by several renowned celebrities who share a close bond with the couple.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old Seygall has opted to keep this momentous occasion under wraps. Further investigations uncovered that she had her bachelorette party in early May. Despite several attempts to reach her, the Jai Mummy Di star remained unavailable for comment. The source added, "She has no plans to share details about the wedding or her relationship with the media. Sonnalli wants this to be a pleasant surprise."

Read Also
'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' fame Sonnalli Seygall tests positive for COVID-19
article-image

HER DATING NEWS ARRIVED LAST YEAR

It was in December of last year when  the news of their relationship made headlines. Since then, the couple has refrained from making any official statements regarding their romantic journey

Talking about the actress work front, Sonnalli last appeared in a web series ‘Anamika’, where she portrayed the character of DCA Rhea.

She has several upcoming projects like Noorani Chehra, Black Curreny and others to look forward to. 

Read Also
Sonnalli Seygall gets candid about her Bollywood failures says, 'I have zero regrets.'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Here's Why Amitabh Bachchan Meets His Fans Bare Feet Every Sunday

Here's Why Amitabh Bachchan Meets His Fans Bare Feet Every Sunday

Sonnalli Seygall To Marry Ashesh Sajnani Tomorrow: Reports

Sonnalli Seygall To Marry Ashesh Sajnani Tomorrow: Reports

Amrita Rao Birthday: Cutest Photos With Husband RJ Anmol

Amrita Rao Birthday: Cutest Photos With Husband RJ Anmol

Shiv Thakare-Daisy Shah Giving Major Friendship Goals On Sets Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Shiv Thakare-Daisy Shah Giving Major Friendship Goals On Sets Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Scoop Actress Karishma Tanna's Bikini Photos Turn Up The Heat: Check Out

Scoop Actress Karishma Tanna's Bikini Photos Turn Up The Heat: Check Out