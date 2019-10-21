Sonam Kapoor shows off 'Mahatma Gandhi saree', leaves commentators confused

From the time she entered Bollywood in 2007 with "Saawariya", Sonam Kapoor Ahuja mostly courted the limelight as a fashionista and a highly-opinionated person rather than with her acting skills -- till "Neerja" in 2016 changed that opinion for many.

Sonam, along with other Bollywood stars was invited by PM Narendra Modi for the release of a cultural video with the theme 'Change Within' to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The Zoya Factor actress opted for a gold and ivory saree by Sabyasachi. She shared her several pictures on her social media handle, captioning them with quotes by Gandhi. However, in the process of uploading pictures, the actress forgot to press enter and the caption reads as 'Mahatma Gandhi Saree'.