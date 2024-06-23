Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Soon-To-Be Married Couple's Venue In Bandra Gets Decorated, VIDEO

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal |

The wait is finally over as the preparations begin for Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's highly awaited weddings. It is also followed by a reception party held at the upper-crust Mumbai restaurant, Bastian, on Linking Road, Bandra West.

Now, adding the hype to the grand night, a video of Sonakshi Sinha's wedding venue getting decorated surfaced on the internet. As fans excitedly anticipated the big day, a fresh video emerged revealing the couple's entire theme party seems to be red and black decorated with flowers and candles.

The video captured and shared by Papparazi shows workers decorating the venue with floral decor. The wedding venue has the red carpet, so it is all set to welcome the guests for the lavish wedding. Recently, DJ Ganesh has confirmed the presence of 1K guests for the wedding reception.