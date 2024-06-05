 Sonakshi Sinha Congratulates Dad Shatrughan Sinha, Drops Photo Of His 'Victorious Smile' After Asansol Lok Sabha Poll Win
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSonakshi Sinha Congratulates Dad Shatrughan Sinha, Drops Photo Of His 'Victorious Smile' After Asansol Lok Sabha Poll Win

Sonakshi Sinha Congratulates Dad Shatrughan Sinha, Drops Photo Of His 'Victorious Smile' After Asansol Lok Sabha Poll Win

Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha emerged victorious from Asansol constituency in West Bengal this Lok Sabha Elections

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Wednesday, June 05, 2024, 01:38 PM IST
article-image

Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha emerged victorious from Asansol constituency in West Bengal this Lok Sabha Elections.

Celebrating her father's political win, actor Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram and gave a shout out to the people of Asansol.

"Thank you to the people of Asansol," she wrote.

As per the results, Sinha's closest opponent for the seat was former Union minister and BJP candidate Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia. Sinha won by a margin of 59,564 votes.

Asansol constituency voted in Phase 4 of the 2024 Lok Sabha election on May 13, 2024.

Prior to the voting day in Asansol, Sonakshi urged people to vote for her father.

Read Also
West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shatrughan Sinha's Son Kush Says 'People Tried To Spread Lies'...
article-image

Calling her father a leader with integrity, vision and a commitment, the Heeramandi actor wrote on her Instagram handle that "Asansol... aaj apki vote dene ki baari hai... Your vote matters, make it count for progress, unity and prosperity".

She also shared a a video of Shatrughan Sinha's poll campaign and further mentioned, "I can tell you about my father is that he is a leader with integrity, vision and a commitment to positive change! Your vote matters, make it count for progress, unity and prosperity! Vote wisely, vote well and vote for democracy!." The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong growth, winning 99 seats.

Read Also
'Full Of Rapists': BJP's Amit Malviya Shares Clip From Shatrughan Sinha's Old Movie After TMC Fields...
article-image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a third term, but the BJP will need to rely on the support of other parties in coalition - JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP's chief Chandrababu Naidu.

BJP fell 32 seats short of the 272 majority mark after votes polled in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were counted. For the first time, since the Bharatiya Janata Party swept to power in 2014, it did not secure a majority on its own.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Showstopper Actor Rakesh Bedi, Crew Members Claim Director Manish Harishankar Did NOT Clear Their...

Showstopper Actor Rakesh Bedi, Crew Members Claim Director Manish Harishankar Did NOT Clear Their...

Kartik Aaryan To Replace Salman Khan As Sooraj Barjatya's New 'Prem'? Here's What We Know

Kartik Aaryan To Replace Salman Khan As Sooraj Barjatya's New 'Prem'? Here's What We Know

Celebs Who Lost Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Smriti Irani To Nirahua

Celebs Who Lost Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Smriti Irani To Nirahua

Sonakshi Sinha Congratulates Dad Shatrughan Sinha, Drops Photo Of His 'Victorious Smile' After...

Sonakshi Sinha Congratulates Dad Shatrughan Sinha, Drops Photo Of His 'Victorious Smile' After...

Gauahar Khan SLAMS Troll Criticising Her For 'Interfering With Nature' As She Posed With A Lion:...

Gauahar Khan SLAMS Troll Criticising Her For 'Interfering With Nature' As She Posed With A Lion:...