'Some Secrets Are Beautiful': Bhagya Lakshmi Star Maera Mishra Announces Pregnancy; Niti Taylor, Kanika Mann, Arti Singh & Others Shower Congratulations

Bhagya Lakshmi Star Maera Mishra Announces Pregnancy; Niti Taylor, Kanika Mann, Arti Singh & Others Shower Congratulations | Instagram

Bhagya Lakshmi fame Maera Mishra has just revealed her most beautiful secret, leaving fans and followers overjoyed. Maera took to social media to announce that she is expecting her first child with her husband, Dr. Rajul Yadav. In the video, the actress is seen flaunting her baby bump in a black-and-white dress as she shares the happy news with her followers.

Maera penned, "Some secrets are just too beautiful to keep." She added, "Our greatest adventure begins, and our hearts are already fuller than we ever imagined. The tiniest little heartbeat has given us the biggest reason to smile." Maera and Rahul also announced that their "Baby Junior" is coming soon.

Fans and followers soon flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Fellow actress Niti Taylor commented, "Yayieeeee. Congratulations." Kanika Mann dropped, "Woooohhhh" while also adding, "So happy to see this." Jhanak actress Hiba Nawab commented, "Mommyyyyyy." Actress Arti Singh congratulated Maera, saying, "Wow. Congratulations baby."

Who Is Maera Mishra's Husband?

Maera's husband is Dr Rajul Yadav, a Delhi-based dermatologist. The couple's love story began in December 2022 when they first met at a wedding in Mumbai and later crossed paths again at a mutual friend's birthday party. Their relationship soon turned serious, with Maera previously revealing that she saw a future with Rajul. They got engaged in Delhi in April 2024 and eventually tied the knot in an intimate yet grand wedding ceremony in Delhi on February 21, 2025. Interestingly, Rajul stayed largely away from the limelight.

All About Maera Mishra

Maera Mishra was born in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, and moved to Mumbai at the age of 14 with dreams of making a career in the entertainment industry. However, acting was not her first choice as she initially wanted to become an IAS officer. She eventually pursued acting and began her television journey with shows like Dream Girl, Ashoka, Udaan and Bhanwar. She gained wider recognition with her stint on MTV Splitsvilla 11 in 2018, which helped her make a mark among viewers. She later appeared in shows including Ishqbaaaz, Bahu Begum and Maharaj Ki Jai Ho.

But, Maera became a familiar face among television audiences with her role as Malishka Bedi in Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi. Her portrayal of the show's grey-shaded character earned her significant recognition and remains one of her most popular roles till date.