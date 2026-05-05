'Some Fights Are Personal': Smriti Irani Hails RG Kar Victim's Mother Ratna Debnath's 'SACRED' Panihati Win In West Bengal Elections

Smriti Irani Hails RG Kar Victim's Mother Ratna Debnath's 'SACRED' Panihati Win In West Bengal Elections |

Ratna Debnath, the mother of the woman doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Hospital two years ago, has emerged as a political force after winning the Panihati Assembly constituency. Contesting on a BJP ticket despite having no prior political background, she secured victory by a margin of 28,000 votes, positioning herself in opposition to Mamata Banerjee’s government. Celebrating her win, television actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani took to social media to share a message in her honour.

The former Union Minister of Education shared a video on her X account featuring Ratna Debnath. Celebrating Ratna's win in the West Bengal Election 2026, Smriti wrote, "Some fights are personal. Some victories are sacred." She also posted a clip from their election rally, adding Dhurandhar 2's Jaiye Sajana song to the video.

Some fights are personal.

Some victories are sacred. pic.twitter.com/YbxQSjvpSn — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 5, 2026

After Ratna’s victory, Smriti shared a photograph of the two embracing and wrote, "Satyamev Jayate!"

After winning from Panihati, West Bengal, Ratna shared her reaction, telling NDTV, "The women of Bengal have given their answer." Her campaign centred on women’s safety and judicial accountability, which she said were under threat under the Trinamool Congress government, an issue she linked to the incident involving her daughter. Mint reports her saying, "Mamata Banerjee and her corrupt party leaders are responsible for my daughter's death. People welcome me when I reach out for votes and assure me of their support. I lost my daughter, but I want to serve the people and help them. I may not be a doctor like her, but as a representative, I want to continue her mission (sic)."

Ratna Debnath’s entry into politics is rooted in the horrific incident of 9 August 2024, when her 31-year-old daughter, a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, was raped and murdered inside the hospital premises while on duty. Her body was found in a seminar room, sparking nationwide outrage and protests, particularly from the medical community. The case soon became politically charged, with Debnath and opposition parties accusing the Trinamool Congress government led by Mamata Banerjee of negligence and mishandling the aftermath. Debnath herself alleged that her daughter’s life was “snatched by the RG Kar administration and the health minister,” framing the tragedy as a failure of the state system. The incident went on to become a major political flashpoint in West Bengal, with protests and public anger over women’s safety and the handling of the investigation shaping electoral narratives in the 2026 Assembly elections.