'Social Message In Form Of Pedophile': Parth Samthaan's Seher Hone Ko Hai Trolled For Showing A 16-Year-Old Romance With An Adult

Seher Hone Ko Hai may be receiving praise for the performances of its cast, but the show is also facing heavy trolling for its storyline. The Colors TV show follows the story of 16-year-old Seher Baig, who is married to a much older man. Viewers have criticised the plot, questioning why a character who hasn’t even taken her 10th-grade exam is shown developing a romantic track with someone likely in his late 20s.

A user took it to a Reddit thread titled "Social message in the form of Grooming/Pedophile" to upload a few scenes from Seher Hone Ko Hai where the lead actors are shown having romance between them. To this, one shocked viewer reacted, "She didn’t even write her 10th exam yet in the show bruh and they are showing romance." Another called out the writer of the show, saying, "God knows what goes in writer’s head when they write scenes like that." One suggested, "The story would have been so much better if she was 18 and above, like why you gotta take an adult and make her a minor in a show for social message. The show anyways is a mess and doesn't represent Islam."

Producer Richa Yamini Talks About Writing Mahid's Character

Richa Yamini chose to cast Parth in the role of Mahid as she saw him change drastically since he did Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. She described his character in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan as "young and brash" and spoke about how he has matured over time. Talking about writing his character Mahid, Richa told IWMBuzz, "When I was writing Mahid, I felt that he would fit the role and that he could bring out the layers that the character demands." She added, "Whatever we have shot till now, he has done amazingly well. Fingers crossed, I hope people like Parth as Mahid."

Richa highlighted that one of the biggest challenges for the cast has been getting the Urdu diction and cultural nuances right. She shared that the team has been putting in a lot of effort to stay authentic to the Muslim backdrop of the story, paying close attention to the language, culture and every small detail. Praising Parth’s dedication, she added that he has adapted very well to the role, and viewers will see only Mahid on screen, not Manik or even Parth himself.

Seher Hone Ko Hai airs from Monday to Friday at 10 pm on Colors TV.