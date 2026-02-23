'This Person Is Impersonating Me': Seher Hone Ko Hai Actor Parth Samthaan Warns Fans About Fake Snapchat Impersonator Asking Girls For 'Inappropriate' Snaps

Parth Samthaan Warns Fans About Fake Snapchat Impersonator |

Parth Samthaan, the lead actor of Seher Hone Ko Hai, took to his Instagram Story to alert fans about an impersonation case. He shared a photo of an account using his name and wrote, "This person is impersonating me." He further asked fans to report the account, alleging that the individual is asking girls for inappropriate snaps.

Parth wrote on his Instagram, "This person is impersonating me and asking girls for inappropriate snaps through video calls." The actor also urged his followers, saying, "Pls report this Snapchat account and block it asap!"

Parth Samthaan |

Under the Information Technology Act, 2000, electronic impersonation can attract penalties, particularly under Section 66C (identity theft) and Section 66D (cheating by personation using computer resources). Offenders may face fines and imprisonment. If impersonation harms someone’s reputation, provisions under the Indian Penal Code, such as cheating or defamation, may also apply.

Parth plays the role of Mahid Nirazi in Seher Hone Ko Hai. Speaking about his preparation for the character, he said, "“I made a proper character sketch for myself. What was his childhood like? What happened in his childhood? At what age did this incident happen with him?", as per Mid-Day. The actor also learned Urdu to portray his character authentically. He focused on mastering the language, as clarity is extremely important in Urdu. To achieve fluency, he gradually distanced himself from English, strengthened his Hindi, and then moved on to learning Urdu. Parth shared that he returned to television after a long hiatus because he believed the role was "edgy, dark... not completely dark, but grey."