'Social Media Couples Are Fake': Content Creator Mythpat Faces Backlash After GTA 6 Livestream Shows Him Snapping At Wife, Netizens Ask Mithilesh Patankar To Apologise - VIDEO | X

Gaming and entertainment creator Mithilesh Patankar, popularly known as Mythpat, is facing backlash after a clip from his GTA 6 livestream showing him lashing out at his wife, Urmila Lawekar, went viral on social media. The video sparked criticism from viewers, with several questioning the couple's social media persona and calling their relationship a reminder that "social media couples are fake."

During the livestream, Mythpat was seen asking Urmila, "Mera poster kidhar hai?" He then questioned her, "Tu stream nahi dekh rahi kya?" to which she firmly replied, "Nahi main dekh rahi hoon." However, Mythpat continued to express his frustration, saying, "To main 4 baar tera naam liya bola mera poster la gadhi. Jail mein rakhu kya tereko, nikalu nahi kya."

BREAKING 🚨 Millions of people must have watched Mythpat's GTA 6 launch live stream:"Welcome to Vice City GTA 6 Live with Mythpat." In this clip, Urmila, Mithilesh's wife, is seen playing GTA 6. During the game, they have a banter over the controllers, and Mythpat repeatedly calls Urmila "gadhi" (donkey/fool). Should any woman, even if she is a wife or girlfriend, be spoken to like this? @grok Isn't saying something like this during a live game disrespectful? https://t.co/n03IAb0bRG — Pooja Yadav (@PoojaYa53979624) November 21, 2026

Social media couples are totally fake 🚨 Mythpat had a love marriage with Urmila after 6 years of relationship. She was with him when he was nothing. People treated them as a great couple. But today during GTA 6 stream, urmila did a mistake in game. Mythpat called her a donkey 10 times and told her to apologise to his audience. She didn't hold back...1/2 — Suprvirat (@MostlyKohli) November 21, 2026

The situation escalated when Mythpat asked his wife to apologise to his viewers. Raising his voice, he asked her to come in front of the camera and said, "Sorry bol logon ko." Urmila, however, refused to give in and questioned his reaction, saying, "Itna kya hone wala hai poster nahi mila toh... nahi bolungi sorry. Ja abhi."

The clip soon went viral, with several social media users criticising Mythpat's behaviour towards Urmila. One user called him out, writing, "Please say sorry to my sister 'Urmila'. That's not how we talk bro! Disappointed!" Another commented, "Saw Mythpat screaming on Urmila and she looked devastated. Also he asked her to apologise to his audience. What a manchild." Another called out content creator, saying, "What is this behaviour Mythpat? Atleast ye sab public ke samne mat kro."

@mythpat Please say sorry to my sister “Urmila”. That’s not how we talk bro ! Disappointed !! — thepagalboi (@thepagalboi) November 21, 2026

Saw Mythpat screaming on Urmila and she looked devastated 🙏🙏 Also he asked her to apologise to his audience 🤡🤡 What a manchild — Aditi. (@Sassy_Soul_) November 21, 2026

I was watching Mythpat's GTA 6 livestream with his wife Urmila, and honestly, something felt really uncomfortable. They've been together for years, even before Mythpat became famous. People have always seen them as couple goals. But during the stream, Urmila made a mistake in the game, and Mythpat's reaction genuinely shocked me. He kept calling her a "donkey" and demanding an apology in front of everyone. I mean, seriously? It's just a game. Why would you talk to your wife like that? — Akash Elhance (@AkashElhan37908) November 21, 2026

What is this behaviour Mythpat? Atleast ye sab public ke samne mat kro. https://t.co/oeV582jcjv — Shera (@HardikkPandyaa) November 21, 2026

@Tejashyy @mythpat is that how you talk to your wife on camera ? I wonder what you do behind the camera. Thats the love of your life, no game is bigger than that. Chutiye sudhar jao. — LEGEND 🔱 (@Legend27BC) November 21, 2026

Gaming creator Mythpat and YouTuber Urmila are college sweethearts who reportedly dated for around eight years before tying the knot in December 2022 in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding ceremony. As of November 2026, the couple has been married for nearly four years. While Mythpat is known for his gaming videos, comedy content and entertaining livestreams, Urmila is also a digital content creator who shares lifestyle videos, travel vlogs and glimpses of her personal life on her YouTube channel. She is also an electronics engineering graduate. The duo has frequently featured in each other's videos, giving fans a glimpse into their relationship.