Gaming and entertainment creator Mithilesh Patankar, popularly known as Mythpat, is facing backlash after a clip from his GTA 6 livestream showing him lashing out at his wife, Urmila Lawekar, went viral on social media. The video sparked criticism from viewers, with several questioning the couple's social media persona and calling their relationship a reminder that "social media couples are fake."
During the livestream, Mythpat was seen asking Urmila, "Mera poster kidhar hai?" He then questioned her, "Tu stream nahi dekh rahi kya?" to which she firmly replied, "Nahi main dekh rahi hoon." However, Mythpat continued to express his frustration, saying, "To main 4 baar tera naam liya bola mera poster la gadhi. Jail mein rakhu kya tereko, nikalu nahi kya."
The situation escalated when Mythpat asked his wife to apologise to his viewers. Raising his voice, he asked her to come in front of the camera and said, "Sorry bol logon ko." Urmila, however, refused to give in and questioned his reaction, saying, "Itna kya hone wala hai poster nahi mila toh... nahi bolungi sorry. Ja abhi."
The clip soon went viral, with several social media users criticising Mythpat's behaviour towards Urmila. One user called him out, writing, "Please say sorry to my sister 'Urmila'. That's not how we talk bro! Disappointed!" Another commented, "Saw Mythpat screaming on Urmila and she looked devastated. Also he asked her to apologise to his audience. What a manchild." Another called out content creator, saying, "What is this behaviour Mythpat? Atleast ye sab public ke samne mat kro."
Gaming creator Mythpat and YouTuber Urmila are college sweethearts who reportedly dated for around eight years before tying the knot in December 2022 in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding ceremony. As of November 2026, the couple has been married for nearly four years. While Mythpat is known for his gaming videos, comedy content and entertaining livestreams, Urmila is also a digital content creator who shares lifestyle videos, travel vlogs and glimpses of her personal life on her YouTube channel. She is also an electronics engineering graduate. The duo has frequently featured in each other's videos, giving fans a glimpse into their relationship.