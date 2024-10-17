Snakes & Ladders Review: Bharath Muralidharan, Ashok Verrapan And Kamala Alchemis’ Directorial Debut Is A Slippery Slope Of Friendship, Weaving Twists And Troubles

A still from Snakes & Ladders |

Title: Snakes & Ladders

Directors: Bharath Muralidharan, Ashok Verrapan and Kamala Alchemis

Cast: M.S. Samrith, S. Surya Ragaveshwar, S. Surya Kumar, Tarun Yuvraaj, Sasha Bharen, Naveen Chandra, Nandha, Manoj Bharathiraja

Where: Streaming on Prime Video

Rating: 3 Stars

This series transports us to the fictional hill town of Rettamugadu, where friendships are tested and moral compasses falter. Set in 2006- the series combines nostalgic charm with a gripping narrative, unravelling a web of deceit, guilt, and tough decisions. The nine-episode show skilfully blends the innocence of childhood camaraderie with the darker consequences of poor choices.

The plot revolves around five close friends—Gilbert aka Gilli, Bala, Santosh aka Sandy, Iraiyan aka Irai, and Raagitha aka Raagi. Their innocent pranks and mischief take a dark turn when a syndicate of thugs arrives in Rettamugadu. After Raagi’s house is robbed and her mother is injured, one of the thieves dies at Gilli's house. Rather than report the incident, the friends—led by a guilt-ridden Gilli—decide to cover it up, spiralling them into a series of worsening situations.

It seems the show draws inspiration from Enid Blyton's The Famous Five, a classic about children solving mysteries. However, while The Famous Five is filled with fun, excitement, and innocence, Snakes & Ladders injects a much darker twist. The stakes are higher, and the consequences are more dire. The thrill of youthful adventure is overshadowed by an ever-present sense of danger, making the series more akin to Stranger Things than The Famous Five, as it explores themes of loyalty, trust, and deception.

The performances of the young cast stand out. M.S. Samrith as Gilli portrays a reckless yet vulnerable boy weighed down by his choices, while Tarun Yuvraaj’s Bala is dependable, torn between duty and friendship. S. Surya Kumar’s Sandy is impulsive and fiery, and S. Surya Ragaveshwar’s Irai offers a thoughtful, reflective presence, often questioning their actions. Sasha Bharen’s portrayal of Raagi is poignant, as she plays a sickly child coping with her mother’s death, embodying vulnerability and quiet strength. Their natural on-screen camaraderie adds authenticity and warmth to the series, even as their decisions lead them down darker paths.

The older cast members also deliver strong performances. Naveen Chandra as Leo, a shady IT professional, exudes a quiet menace, while Nandha as Sub Inspector Chezian, Irai’s father, portrays a perfunctory lawman. Manoj Bharathiraja, as Sandy's emotionally distant father unknowingly caught up in his son’s troubles, brings a brooding strictness that subtly explains Sandy’s misguided choices. Muthukumar as Rico, the eccentric thug leader, blends humour with an unsettling unpredictability. These adult characters add gravitas and depth, grounding the chaotic whirlwind of youthful drama.

The series shines in its early episodes, however, by Episode 8, the plot starts to stretch, with some twists feeling forced. Yet, despite this minor stumble, the series remains a compelling watch, celebrating friendship and the tough choices of growing up. For teenagers and mystery lovers alike, it offers a thrilling ride—one where you're never sure if you're climbing a ladder or facing a snake.